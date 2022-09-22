USC only offered Deijon Laffitte over the weekend and seriously began pursuing him the within just the last two weeks, but none of that mattered to the in-state defensive lineman as the Trojans checked off all the boxes for the 2023 prospect from Colony High School in Ontario.

Laffitte watched his recruitment take off since the start of his senior season going from somewhat of an under-the-radar prospect to one of the hottest names in the area this month. Tennessee, Utah, Washington, Washington State and Oregon State all came through with offers since the beginning of the month, but an offer to stay close to home and play for the Trojans ended up being the right one for the senior defensive lineman.

Though USC had expressed interest in the 6-foot-3 prospect earlier in the year, the process only truly started within the last couple weeks as defensive line coach Shaun Nua reached out amid the recent interest from other Power Five programs.

That led to a game day visit at the Coliseum on Saturday, and the rest is history.

Laffitte is now the 18th commitment in the class and the second consecutive defensive lineman to commit to the Trojans after Baltimore-based recruit Sam Greene gave USC his pledge last week.

We break down Lane's commitment from all angles, including a scouting report from Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney addressing why Laffitte only recently started to see increased attention from college programs.