Countdown to Spring: Three thoughts on USC's running back storylines

USC has yet to lean on a homegrown running back in its three seasons under Lincoln Riley, each year turning to a new veteran transfer to take control of the backfield, from Travis Dye to MarShawn Lloyd to Woody Marks (with a bunch of fellow transfer Austin Jones sprinkled in the first two years).

And it seems likely that trend continues with New Mexico transfer Eli Sanders coming in off a 1,000-yard season along with Waymond Jordan, who was recognized as the top offensive player at the junior college level last season after rushing for 1,612 yards and 20 touchdowns in 12 games at Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College.

Which raises the question -- where does that leave the returning RBs, sophomore Bryan Jackson and redshirt sophomore A'Marion Peterson?

Peterson would seem to be in a tougher spot as he was clearly behind Jackson last season, doesn't yet have a clear role entering his third year in the program and now has four newcomers to contend with as well in Sanders, Jordan, early enrollee freshman Riley Wormley and summer enrollee Harry Dalton.

But then again, there isn't a running back in that mix without a lot to prove in 2025.

Sanders never rushed for more than 477 yards in any of his three seasons at Iowa State before finding his opportunity last fall with the Lobos and demolishing Mountain West defenses. Can he replicate that success in the Big Ten?

Jordan is making the jump from JUCO to the highest level of college football. Jackson had some nice moments last season but not enough to confidently say where he fits in this year. Etc.

We'll get deeper into all of that as we break down the most intriguing spring storylines for USC's running backs ...

