Drake London injury, late struggles mar USC homecoming win over Arizona

It started out looking like USC and its fans would be able to leave the Coliseum on Saturday night feeling upbeat about the homecoming game against Arizona.

The Trojans built a big early lead, piled up rushing yards with ease, invigorated the fans by giving freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart a couple of series in the first half (both going for TD drives) with more action down the stretch and the defense tallied 5 sacks, but it would be tense down the stretch before they closed out an ultimate 41-34 win.

Worse, USC's best player, heart-and-soul of the team and Biletnikoff Award candidate Drake London crumbled to the turf with a serious-looking lower leg injury after scoring his second touchdown of the game late in the first half.

London was carted off the field, pulling his jersey over his face in what was just about the worst sight Trojans fans could have imagined coming into the day.

That cast a pall over everything else, as it's possible the one consistent positive of this lost season has played his last game as a Trojan. No update was immediately available on the specifics or severity of the injury, but it didn't look good, as Arizona cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace inadvertently came down on the back of London's right leg as their momentum brought them to the turf on a 6-yard TD reception that put USC up 27-7 in the final minutes of the second quarter.

London, who came into the day leading all Power 5 receivers in catches and yards, had 9 catches for 81 yards and 2 TDs before the injury, giving him 88 catches for 1,091 yards and 7 touchdowns in seven and a half games.

The Trojans didn't look the same the rest of the game either as winless Arizona -- which came in on a 19-game losing streak -- would make it a one-score game late in the fourth quarter.

After going into halftime up 34-14, the USC offense went flat in the third quarter, Arizona linebacker Anthony Pandy intercepted Kedon Slovis and returned it 37 yards for a touchdown, and Wildcats QB Will Plummer later scrambled for a 16-yard touchdown on third-and-goal to make it 38-28 early in the fourth quarter.

The Trojans held on, though. Freshman safety Calen Bullock made a huge hit to break up a third-down pass inside the 10-yard line late in the fourth quarter, as the Wildcats settled for a 25-yard field goal to make it 38-31 with 6:04 left to play.

On the ensuing possession, though, Keaontay Ingram broke off a 55-yard run on the first play of the drive and Alex Stadthaus connected on a 40-yard field goal with 3:19 remaining to sap some of the Wildcats' momentum.

Arizona got a late field goal but USC was able to run out the final 1:25.

Ingram led the offense with 204 rushing yards and a TD on 27 carries, even while having another 66 yards negated by two USC penalties on impressive long runs.

Slovis finished 15 of 21 passing for 204 yards, 2 TDs and 1 INT.

Dart, who finished the game after coming back in for the Trojans' first drive of the fourth quarter, went 12 of 18 for 109 yards, 2 TDs and 0 INTs.

Gary Bryant Jr. had 3 catches for 89 yards and 2 TDs

Check back for a full recap after postgame interviews.