Elite 11 Day 3: Watch USC QB commit Devin Brown compete in target contest

TORRANCE -- USC quarterback commit Devin Brown has perhaps boosted his stock more than any competitor at the Elite 11 Finals this week with one strong showing after another.

On Friday, he then tied for fourth in the "mega-target challenge," which is an endurance test as much as anything as QBs work through four target stations, going through five drop-backs/throws at each spot and then working back through it again in reverse.

Most every quarterback showed fatigue during the second half of the run

"Everybody going through it was like, 'I'm not going to be tired,' this and that, and after the fourth station you're feeling it. ... Your legs are probably the thing that gets your the most," Brown said. "I thought I did real well."

According to Brown, Clemson commit Cade Klubnik won the competition, Texas A&M commit Conner Weigman finished second, LSU commit Walker Howard was third and Brown tied with Texas commit Maalik Murphy and Alabama commit Ty Simpson.

Watch the video below: