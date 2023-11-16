Tahj Washington and Brenden Rice have been stars at the receiver position all year for this team, and both players led the way for the USC pass-catching corps at Oregon last weekend with near-identical stat lines.

Washington posted 4 receptions for 82 yards, contributing in the short game with his quickness and skill at the catch point before ripping off one of the Trojans’ biggest plays of the day on an explosive 59-yard catch and run, setting the team up for a touchdown just before the half. Washington’s all-around skill set has been a joy to watch this season as he's piled up a team-leading 47 catches for 915 yards and 6 touchdowns. Though his lack of size can be an obstacle, Washington’s ability to win at all levels of the field with or without the ball in his hands makes him the kind of receiver prospect that NFL teams will surely covet in the early stages of the draft.

Meanwhile, Rice got off to a shaky start as he failed to track a would-be-touchdown properly on an early deep ball from Williams and generally struggled to connect with his quarterback for most of the first half. However, the big receiver stepped up in the second half and especially in the late going as Williams started to look his way with regularity, getting the ball out to Rice quickly and letting him win with his frame early in the route. The effort to force-feed him later in the game proved rather successful as Rice found ways to consistently start beating his man one-on-one, allowing him to finish the night with 5 receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown.

Though Rice’s hands and ability to track the football aren’t yet fully developed, he’s taken big strides as a route runner and improved his ability to maximize the advantage created by his size and athleticism. Additionally, his mental connection with Williams has shone through over the course of the season, as he’s routinely shown the wherewithal to make just the right adjustments late in a play for his quarterback to give him a shot right where he wants it. It's been a true breakout season for Rice, as he's totaled 37 catches for 644 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Both he and Washington have been some of the brightest spots of the Trojans’ 2023 season, and despite the disappointment elsewhere, both deserve to be appreciated for their performance. Washington still has a chance to crack the 1,000-yard mark, while Rice has a shot to finish the season as the national leader in receiving touchdowns if he can add a few more (he's presently 2 behind LSU's Brian Thomas Jr.). Both players are certain to be on the radar for NFL teams looking to pick up a receiver in the first few rounds of next April’s draft.