With that said, here's an in-depth breakdown of what we learned, heard, saw, etc., from the Trojans in practice this week leading into the matchup with Arizona on Saturday night in the Coliseum.

The Grinch storyline is going to remain for USC the rest of the way, though, unless what is presently the 102nd ranked defense in the FBS (404.4 yards per game) suddenly morphs into the upper-echelon unit the Trojans need to truly chase their championship goals this year.

"Yes, I do," he said, while also disagreeing that defense resembles the one that ultimately undermined the team a year ago.

Meanwhile, head coach Lincoln Riley gave a three-word matter-of-fact response when asked if he still had the same confidence that Grinch was the right coordinator to turn around USC's defense.

"I don't know what else to tell you than we've just got to fix it," he said a few questions later. "I have full faith in this defense. I know every player on this team has full faith in this defense. We love Coach Grinch. Coach Grinch puts us in the right spots, he's a great coordinator. There's no other coach we'd rather him. We love him. I mean, he's doing his job -- we're not doing ours as players. That's all there is to it."

"Coach Grinch, he's doing a great job. We're letting him down. That's point-blank, period, we're letting him down. I don't know what to tell ya'll, but as players we're letting him down," Shaw said after the game. "He's putting us in the right spots, we're not making plays, we're missing tackles, we're not doing our job, I'm not doing my job. We're letting him down. We're letting him down."

That also happened Saturday, as veteran safety Bryson Shaw gave an impassioned defense of his defensive coordinator while insisting the blame was not on Grinch at all but the players who aren't executing what he calls.

Another outcome was also inevitable this season, meanwhile -- it was only a matter of time before the weekly questions about the defense from reporters (let alone the much rawer reviews on social media) would take their toll on the Trojans in some way.

Or Arizona, which visits the Coliseum this week with a top-50 offense (No. 43, 428.8 yards per game) a year after testing the Trojans in a 45-37 USC win in Tucson, Arizona.

USC did hold onto a 48-41 win and its flawless 5-0 record -- while dropping another spot in the AP poll this week to No. 9 -- but the flawed performance spiked anxiety about what will happen against the likes of Washington, Oregon and Notre Dame.

That storm touched down sometime last Saturday in Boulder, Colorado, as the Trojans gave up 27 second-half points and led lopsided lead turn into flashbacks of the Cotton Bowl collapse from last season.

It was always bound to come to a head at some point -- a perfect storm of long-swirling pent-up fan frustration toward defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and that defense having a bad day to further embolden the external discontent.

The pointed and impassioned responses that came after the game Saturday gave way to more even-keeled, forward-looking comments as the questions about the defense persisted through the week.

Starting with Shaw, who declined to engage when asked about his strong statements from Saturday.

"I'm just focused on this week. I appreciate the question, but I'm just focused on Arizona and getting ready to roll for that," Shaw said Tuesday.

Said defensive tackle Kyon Barrs: "We're not really worried about Colorado. We're focused on this week. We just moved on."

As for the emphasis for the defense in practice this week, it remains clear that the Trojans -- from coaches to players -- believe in what they're doing on that side of the ball, and that this remains an execution problem and not schematic.

"Guys are in position, man. Everyone's just got to -- I think it's a mentality thing. I said that in pregame, we just got to finish, man," linebacker Mason Cobb said. "Guys [got lulled] to sleep a little bit. I mean, you could tell the difference from the first to second half -- we were more aggressive in the first half from top down. So just keeping our foot on the gas, that's it."

Cobb, meanwhile, did address Shaw's postgame comments about this being on the players.

"I mean, you can't say he's wrong. We're there, we're missing tackles -- that means we're in the right spots," he said.

Rush end Jamil Muhammad answered a handful of questions about what went wrong and how the Trojans are going about fixing it, and throughout he kept reiterating that it's mostly comes down to one thing.

"Just focus. It's funny how focus works because if you lose like an ounce of it, it makes a huge difference," Muhammad said. "... We accept the challenge of going into this week and seeking the challenge of finishing the game."

Grinch is available to reporters every Tuesday after practice and he gave his assessment of what went wrong in Boulder.

He said, despite Shaw's comments, that the onus is on he and coaches to make sure the players are able to execute as demanded. But it also sounded like he agreed with the general assessment.

"Yeah, individual plays and individual drives. I think to come up with one blanket statement would be inaccurate. It would be nice to be able to do that. I think it's a number of different things -- you've got to make sure if you're scoreboard watching and that affects your behavior on the field, that's a maturity issue," Grinch said. "... That's one of the messages -- we've got to make sure we fight, scratch and claw for 60 minutes. That tackle we made in the first quarter, we've got to go make it again in the fourth. The takeaway count, the sacks, the TFLs, and one of the other things we talk to the guys about -- I feel like I'm sharing too much now -- but you've got to add 's' to everything. It's not 'a' play. We made a play -- it's plays.

"The number of plays that you need to win a football game, once you get in that middle of the third quarter, and as well call it the championship round once you get to the fourth quarter, it's like a whole new game starts. And we have to gain a bigger appreciation for that. That's defensive football -- you don't get to punt, you don't get an opportunity to rest and hope the clock runs out and all that stuff. We've got to coach them through that. It's one thing to say it, it's another thing to demand it and get it out of the guys. I believe we can, I believe we will."

USC's team mantra across the board this year has been the "the longer we go, the better we get," meaning that the coaches have been trying since the offseason to impart a sense of urgency and priority on finishing games strongly. That has been an even more specific message for the defense, which is what is perhaps especially frustrating about the performance last weekend, as the Trojans gave up their most yards of the Riley/Grinch Era (564) with much of that coming in the second half.

"We’re fighting, scratching, clawing. Not hiding under our desk. Excited for another one this weekend," Grinch said.