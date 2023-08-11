Meanwhile, we have our top five takeaways from Thursday's practice here, including praise for freshmen defensive standouts Tackett Curtis and Christian Pierce, feedback on the wide receivers, Williams' assessment of the scrimmage and optimism for the defense, some clarity on the offensive line and notes from the open period of practice media watched.

A lot of the conversation Thursday was still about the Trojans' first preseason scrimmage from Sunday night, as the offensive guys got to share their takeaways for the first time.

Officially, the Trojans will refer to next week as a "mock game week" to settle into the weekly routine they'll carry through the season, and then just like that, it will be Week 0 and the buildup to the Aug. 26 opener vs. San Jose State.

A handful of USC offensive players -- including quarterback Caleb Williams -- and outside receivers coach Dennis Simmons talked with reporters Thursday after practice during what was the final media availability of fall camp.

How impressive has freshman linebacker Tackett Curtis been in fall camp for USC?

Veteran players on the other side of the ball have bestowed a superhero nickname upon the newcomer already.

"Captain America, that's what we call him," running back MarShawn Lloyd said. "Tackett is amazing. He's young, but man, Tackett's a good one too."

Lloyd said running backs coach Kiel McDonald coined the nickname for the four-star top-100 prospect from Louisiana and it stuck.

"I'm a Marvel guy and a lot of the running backs, we talk about it, but he's just, Captain America is just -- I feel like no one can stop him," Lloyd continued. "I mean, Tackett's just one of those guys, he has a motor and he's going to give you his all every time, so when we came up with Captain America, that's who we think of Tackett as."

Lloyd was asked if there are any other like-minded nicknames the group has doled out this camp ...

"He's the only one. No more Avengers," he said.

Said Williams: "I haven't called him Captain America, but if I had to call him something he's a destroyer. He'll run down people whether they're ahead of him by 20 yards, whether it's sideline to sideline, whether it's running through a gap and destroying a guard pulling, tackle pulling, whether it's a tight end coming around trying to block him or whatever the case may be, running back, he does a good job of running there and just destroying, blowing things up."

The praise for the much-ballyhooed true freshman comes from both sides of the ball.

Safety Max Williams and rush end Jamil Muhammad both singled out Curtis when asked on Tuesday who has been a breakout or surprise player this camp.

"I'd say the improvement of Tackett Curtis from spring ball to fall camp because he's definitely more comfortable now," Max Wiliams said. "He knows his playcalls. He's just not out there playing football like he was in spring ball -- he's out there doing his responsibilities, out there playing fast and he's been making a lot of plays in fall camp."

"I've got to say Tackett Curtis. Tackett Curtis is ...," Muhammad said with a whistle. "I was just talking about him a few minutes about the scrimmage the other day, that's why he's the first to come to mind. I've been around a lot of freshmen the past couple years and they don't come quite like him. ... He has the swag about him that you don't see in most freshmen -- you don't see in most players."

Muhammad shared that Curtis made a couple big plays in the Trojans' first scrimmage and punctuated it with a little trash talk to the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.

"I had got a sack and then he came and got one behind me and then he made a tackle. He doesn't boast and brag, he doesn't showboat, he's not cocky, but he has that edge about him that's like, 'I'm here.' And he'll let you know about it," Muhammad said. "He had a play like that in the scrimmage where he got in the backfield and let Caleb know a little bit about it."

The quarterback flashed a big smile when asked about that moment Thursday.

"Tackett's been great. Ever since he's gotten here, whether it's weight room, whether it's us in the locker room just being brothers, whether it's academics, whether it's him out there actually on the field making plays, he's been tremendous. Especially as a young guy," Caleb Williams said. "It's been fun to kind of watch him because when he got here it was more like, ooh, this freshman coming in and he has this name behind him and things like that and you want to see him get out there.

"He's proven himself to us as teammates, so actually getting out there to play with him and him now having a lot more confidence to go out there and make some plays and then come and talk trash to me makes it a little more fun for me."