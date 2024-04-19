In a move that was met with emphatic fan approval Friday, USC has hired former All-American wide receiver Mike Williams as the Trojans' director of player development.

"You are by far one of the greatest Trojans of all-time and one of the best college football players of all-time. Coach and I talked about this a little bit, he kind of asked about you, and I just said, 'Mike is one of the greatest dudes ever.'" Leinart said during the call. "... You embody everything that Trojans are. Congrats and welcome back."

Said Williams: "I can't tell you enough how excited I am."

Williams had 176 receptions for 2,579 yards and 30 touchdowns over two seasons for USC in 2002-03, finishing eighth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2023 before being selected with the No. 10 overall pick in the NFL draft by the Detroit Lions.

He's been a high school football coach since retiring from the NFL in 2011, most recently serving as the head coach at T.R. Robinson HS in Tampa, Florida.

USC has not announced what Williams' role will entail, but a director of player development is typically a mentor-like figure for players, providing support and guidance both on and off the field.

"Something like this is obviously huge for you, it's huge for us -- this is for all the former players, man," Riley said on the call announcing the news. "You guys are the ones that built this thing and you guys a huge part of our motivation to get it back to where it belongs. This is for all of them out there. I know you're going to kill it. Can't wait to have you as part of the staff, back a part of the program again. Let's go to work."