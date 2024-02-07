Back during the early signing period in December, local four-star cornerback Isaiah Rubin was the only USC commit to not formally sign with the program.

On Wednesday, he made it official.

Rubin continues the Trojans' strong close to the 2024 class, pushing USC's total of commits to 22 and is one of three additions to ink their National Letters of Intent to kickoff the late signing period along with three-star defensive lineman Ratumana Bulabalavu, who initially signed with Washington but got his release after the coaching shakeup there, and three-star linebacker Jaydn Walker, who flipped from Michigan State.

Rubin, from Los Alamitos High School, gives the Trojans five intriguing defensive backs in this class, along with fellow four-star cornerbacks Braylon Conley and Marcelles Williams, four-star safety Jarvis Boatwright and three-star safety Marquis Gallegos. The other four enrolled last month and will go through spring practice while Rubin will join the team this summer.