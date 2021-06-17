Four-star DT Christen Miller talks impact of USC visit, upcoming decision

ATLANTA -- With five-star defensive end Mykel Williams committing to USC on Tuesday, all attention is now shifted to his close friend and fellow top Georgia prospect, four-star defensive tackle Christen Miller.

Williams has already told TrojanSports.com he's going to "make sure of it" that Miller joins him at USC, and on Thursday at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge Miller addressed that possibility himself.

"It could be a possibility. It definitely could be a possibility. Yes sir," Miller said with a big smile.

Of course, that smile is customary for the big defensive tackle from Ellenwood, Ga.

Miller, ranked the No. 11 DT and No. 119 overall national prospect, is not only one of the top defensive linemen in the country but also one of the biggest personalities in this 2022 recruiting class. He laughed at that comment, but that side of him is also another big reason why USC is considered a favorite at this point, with Ohio State also still pushing hard in his recruitment.

"I want to be an actor, I want to be a social media influencer, something like that. The Hollywood life," he said.