Video interview with USC 5-star DE commit Mykel Williams in Atlanta

ATLANTA -- Five-star defensive end Mykel Williams was the news-maker of the week in the recruiting world, stunning many by announcing his commitment to USC on Tuesday fresh off his Trojans official visit last weekend.

The standout from Columbus, Ga., was back on the field Thursday at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta, competing against some of the top prospects in the country.

Before the action got started, though, he shared some more thoughts about his USC decision, the connection he feels with defensive line coach Vic So'oto and whether his close friend, four-star defensive tackle Christen Miller will be joining him in Los Angeles.

RELATED: Mykel Williams and his father go in-depth on his USC commitment | WATCH: Williams competes at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge