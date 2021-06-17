 TrojanSports - Video interview with USC 5-star DE commit Mykel Williams in Atlanta
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-17 21:01:08 -0500') }} football Edit

Video interview with USC 5-star DE commit Mykel Williams in Atlanta

Five-star defensive end Mykel Williams at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta on Thursday.
Five-star defensive end Mykel Williams at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta on Thursday. (Ryan Young/TrojanSports.com)
Ryan Young • TrojanSports
Publisher
@RyanYoungRivals

ATLANTA -- Five-star defensive end Mykel Williams was the news-maker of the week in the recruiting world, stunning many by announcing his commitment to USC on Tuesday fresh off his Trojans official visit last weekend.

The standout from Columbus, Ga., was back on the field Thursday at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta, competing against some of the top prospects in the country.

Before the action got started, though, he shared some more thoughts about his USC decision, the connection he feels with defensive line coach Vic So'oto and whether his close friend, four-star defensive tackle Christen Miller will be joining him in Los Angeles.

RELATED: Mykel Williams and his father go in-depth on his USC commitment | WATCH: Williams competes at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge

NOT SUBSCRIBED? Get a FREE TRIAL until Aug. 10 by clicking this link and using promo code VISITS2021. It's that easy. Sign up and follow our in-depth coverage throughout this pivotal summer for USC recruiting.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}