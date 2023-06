Rivals250 linebacker Tyanthony Smith is moving to the next stage of his recruitment. The Jasper (Texas) defender has narrowed his hefty offer sheet down to a final five contenders for his commitment.

The four-star defender has trimmed it down to Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, and USC. He has already taken an official visit to the Aggies and will be in Los Angeles for his second OV this weekend.

Additionally, Smith will see both the Sooners and Longhorns next week. He took an unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa that allowed him to check out the Crimson Tide in the spring. Now that he is focused on a final group, Smith breaks down his five finalists with Rivals.com.

*****