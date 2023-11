Rivals100 class of 2025 offensive tackle Owen Strebig continues to see his star rise with an offer sheet that spans the nation and includes the likes of USC, Notre Dame, Florida, Michigan, the home state Wisconsin Badgers and others.

Strebig was extremely active on the visit circuit over the summer and with his junior season recently coming to a close - he wasted little time getting back on the road by taking a visit to USC over the weekend.

Following his trip to Los Angeles, Strebig caught up with Rivals to discuss the Trojans, schools that currently stand out in his recruitment, a recent visit to Notre Dame and plans to narrow his list.