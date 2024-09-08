PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1OQjRNRjc4V1dXJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU5CNE1GNzhXV1cnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
News
football

GAME BREAKDOWN: USC dominates Utah State in first shutout since 2011

The Trojans made easy work of Utah State on Saturday night. (Jonathan Hui/USA TODAY Images)
Ryan Young • TrojanSports
Publisher
@RyanYoungRivals

One could harp on some of the sloppiness USC's offense showed Saturday night, with dropped would-be touchdown passes, misfires and a fumble in the red zone ... if it mattered at all in this one.

It didn't.

The No. 13-ranked Trojans should have won by even more, but they nonetheless closed out an impressive 48-0 win over Utah State in their home opener inside the Coliseum, outpacing the Aggies in offensive yards 544-190 as D'Anton Lynn's USC defense delivered another statement.

Utah State (1-1) only crossed midfield -- and even then only briefly -- twice in its first 10 offensive possessions as the Trojans (2-0) were smothering and sound on the defensive side from start to finish en route to the program's first shutout since a 50-0 win over UCLA in 2011.

Offensively, USC's opening drive of the night was kind of a harbinger for the unit.

The Trojans drove 77 yards with relative ease, only to then have quarterback Miller Moss sail a pass too high for Ja'Kobi Lane, who was open in the back of the end zone. On the next play, Moss fired a precise dart to Lane in the front of the end zone ... but the talented sophomore wide receiver dropped it. USC settled for a field goal.

Two drives later, Zachariah Branch dropped a swing pass to the left with a clear path to the end zone. This time, Woody Marks cleaned things up for the Trojans with a 2-yard touchdown.

On USC's next possession, Moss immediately hit tight end Lake McRee for a 34-yard strike deep in Utah State territory, but McRee fumbled it away at the 17.

And on the Trojans' next drive, Moss had Makai Lemon wide open down the seam on a flea-flicker but uncorked the pass a tick too late and it was broken up downfield. USC settled for a field goal.

For all those miscues, the Trojans still manage to pile up 379 yards and a 27-0 halftime lead, led by touchdowns from Quinten Joyner (9-yard rush on the heels of a 32-yard run), Marks (the aforementioned 2-yard score) and Lemon (on a shake-and-bake move to free himself on a screen for a 6-yard score).

Joyner tacked on his second touchdown run (from 2 yards) with 5:31 left in the third quarter to make it 34-0, backup quarterback Jayden Maiava had a Caleb Williams-like scramble to set up his path for a 7-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter, and A'Marion Peterson rushed in for a 9-yard score late in the fourth quarter.

Moss finished 21-of-30 passing for 229 yards, 1 TD and 0 interceptions while giving way to Maiava late in the third quarter. Marks did all of his damage in the first half, rushing for 103 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries and catching 3 passes for 39 yards. And Joyner finished with 84 yards and 2 touchdowns on 10 carries.

Defensively, linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold had an interception on a tipped pass at the line by defensive tackle Gavin Meyer that set USC up for Lemon's score just before halftime. And safety Kamari Ramsey had a sack and forced fumble on fourth-and-long just inside midfield in the third quarter to set up another short USC touchdown drive.

Mascarenas-Arnold tied for the team lead with 7 tackles along with Eric Gentry, who also had 1.5 tackles for loss, including a big sack to help stall Utah State's first drive of the second half.

USC looked every bit like the No. 13 team in the country (about to move even higher after the upsets around college football Saturday) in this one, and the Trojans now get an early bye week before traveling to Michigan for its Big Ten opener in two weeks.

Check back after postgame interviews for quotes and full reaction from Lincoln Riley and players.

Scoring summary

First quarter

11:13, USC -- Michael Lantz 23-yard field goal, USC 3-0

4:23, USC -- Quinten Joyner 9-yard run (Michael Lantz kick), USC 10-0

Second quarter

13:06, USC -- Woody Marks 2-yard run (Michael Lantz kick), USC 17-0

1:41, USC -- Michael Lantz 24-yard field goal, USC 20-0

0:04, USC -- Makai Lemon 6-yard pass from Miller Moss (Michael Lantz kick), USC 27-0

Third quarter

5:31, USC -- Quinten Joyner 2-yard run (Michael Lantz kick), USC 34-0

Fourth quarter

14:15, USC -- Jayden Maiava 7-yard run (Michael Lantz kick), USC 41-0

6:32, USC -- A'Marion Peterson 9-yard run (Michael Lantz kick), USC 48-0

USC offensive player of the game

Running back Woody Marks

He was the only USC starting offensive skill player who didn't have a missed opportunity of some sort. Marks was just straight solid again for the Trojans, rushing for 103 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries and catching 3 passes for 39 yards while only playing the first half.

USC defensive player of the game

Linebacker Eric Gentry

We could have gone a lot of ways with this -- it was another true team defensive effort. Gentry tied for the team lead with 7 tackles and had 1.5 tackles for loss, including a big sack to help stall Utah State's first drive of the second half and show the Trojans weren't going to let up at all.

USC play of the game

We easily could have made redshirt freshman running back Quinten Joyner the offensive player of the game, as he finished with 84 yards and 2 TDs on 10 carries.

But we wanted to recognize him here!

The best sequence of the game was Joyner's back-to-back runs of 32 and 9 yards as he looked shot out of a cannon in turning USC's second drive into a touchdown.

More highlights

Stats

Passing

Miller Moss - 21/20, 229 yards, 1 touchdown

Jayden Maiava - 8/11, 66 yards

Rushing

Woody Marks - 13 carries, 103 yards, 1 touchdown

Quinten Joyner - 10 carries, 84 yards, 2 touchdowns

Bryan Jackson - 7 carries, 34 yards

A'Marion Peterson - 3 carries, 18 yards, 1 touchdown

Jayden Maiava - 1 carry, 7 yards, 1 touchdown

Miller Moss - 1 carry, 7 yards

Receiving

Lake McRee - 4 catches, 81 yards

Zachariah Branch - 4 catches, 19 yards

Woody Marks - 3 catches, 39 yards

Makai Lemon - 3 catches, 23 yards, 1 touchdown

Walker Lyons - 3 catches, 13 yards

Kyle Ford - 2 catches, 35 yards

Ja'Kobi Lane - 2 catches, 16 yards

Jay Fair - 2 catches, 3 yards

Jaden Richardson - 1 catch, 19 yards

Kyron Hudson - 1 catch, 16 yards

Charles Ross - 1 catch, 11 yards

Kade Eldridge - 1 catch, 11 yards

Quinten Joyner - 1 catch, 9 yards

