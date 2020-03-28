News More News
Twitter reaction to 4-star RB Brandon Campbell's USC commitment

Ryan Young • TrojanSports
Publisher
@RyanYoungRivals

USC picked up another huge boost of momentum in this 2021 recruiting cycle as 4-star running back Brandon Campbell (Houston, Texas) committed to the Trojans on Saturday night.

We have his commitment covered from all angles:

-Campbell goes in-depth on his USC decision and why the timing was right

-Campbell intent on helping Trojans land a 'top 3' recruiting class

-Commitment Analysis: Scouting report on USC's newest 4-star commit

-Rivals analyst Sam Spiegelman's interview with Campbell

Meanwhile, here are the highlights from the reactions on Twitter from people in and around the program:

USC head coach Clay Helton

USC RB Markese Stepp

USC 4-star QB commit Jake Garcia

USC RBs coach Mike Jinks

USC DC Todd Orlando

USC assistant director of football operations Gordon Thomas

USC DL coach Vic So'oto

USC S coach Craig Naivar

USC WRs coach Keary Colbert

USC TEs coach John David Baker

2022 WR target Decoldest Crawford

