Twitter reaction to 4-star RB Brandon Campbell's USC commitment
USC picked up another huge boost of momentum in this 2021 recruiting cycle as 4-star running back Brandon Campbell (Houston, Texas) committed to the Trojans on Saturday night.
We have his commitment covered from all angles:
-Campbell goes in-depth on his USC decision and why the timing was right
-Campbell intent on helping Trojans land a 'top 3' recruiting class
-Commitment Analysis: Scouting report on USC's newest 4-star commit
-Rivals analyst Sam Spiegelman's interview with Campbell
Meanwhile, here are the highlights from the reactions on Twitter from people in and around the program:
USC head coach Clay Helton
#FightOn✌️ pic.twitter.com/JUVByTbHJk— Clay Helton (@USCCoachHelton) March 29, 2020
USC RB Markese Stepp
Welcome @2021BC ✊🏾✊🏾 https://t.co/yw0pwLug9q— Markese Stepp (@markese_stepp) March 29, 2020
USC 4-star QB commit Jake Garcia
YESSIR. THIS IS BIG TIME!!!!✌🏼✌🏼welcome bro https://t.co/TVNV7bsR0V— Jake Garcia (@JakeGarcia14) March 29, 2020
USC RBs coach Mike Jinks
Today was a good day. #thefirehasbeenlit #StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/Jyshuk9Jv2— Mike Jinks (@CoachJinks) March 29, 2020
#FightOn ✌️ pic.twitter.com/FH1P2rfiIy— Mike Jinks (@CoachJinks) March 29, 2020
USC DC Todd Orlando
.@CoachJinks walking around his house feeling like this after hearing the news! pic.twitter.com/e2AyoxboFo— Todd Orlando (@CoachTOrlando) March 29, 2020
USC assistant director of football operations Gordon Thomas
Mama... there goes that man!!!@CoachJinks @USC_FB #FightOn✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/xXQChQFBwH— Gordon Thomas (@GordoUSC) March 29, 2020
USC DL coach Vic So'oto
My guy @CoachJinks doin something right 👀😂😂 https://t.co/yfxXUSKqrD— Vic So'oto (@Coach_Sooto) March 29, 2020
USC S coach Craig Naivar
While some want to use this Quarantine to play Video Games, @CoachJinks is out here PLAYING FOR KEEPS #FightOn pic.twitter.com/Eluzx3eZy0— Craig Naivar (@Coach_Naivar) March 29, 2020
USC WRs coach Keary Colbert
Live from WHATABURGER!!! #RBU pic.twitter.com/399t5aG8EM— Keary Colbert (@kearycolbert) March 29, 2020
USC TEs coach John David Baker
ADD IT UP!! LET’S GOOOOO!#FightOn✌️ #HCTT https://t.co/dQt8ygTqUP pic.twitter.com/zXdSmTk0b7— John David Baker (@coach_jdbaker) March 29, 2020
2022 WR target Decoldest Crawford
March 29, 2020