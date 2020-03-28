USC picked up another huge boost of momentum in this 2021 recruiting cycle as 4-star running back Brandon Campbell (Houston, Texas) committed to the Trojans on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, here are the highlights from the reactions on Twitter from people in and around the program: