One of the more glaring stats from the second half of USC's 48-41 win at Colorado last week -- one in which the Buffaloes scored 27 points over the final two quarters to make for a tense finish -- was that the Trojans' running backs got only 6 carries after halftime.

While playing with a substantial lead in a game which lead back MarShawn Lloyd averaged 6.5 yards per carry.

Coach Lincoln Riley said there were a number of factors that contributed to that, including that he wasn't pleased with the blocking up front.

"Yeah, we didn't have as many plays after halftime -- just the simple math was part of it. We had a couple of big plays, we had two three-and-outs and then we had a turnover on a first play of a drive, so there wasn't as much of anything in the second half. And then, we've got to run the ball better -- we didn't run the ball very good, I mean, is pretty much the simple answer," Riley said. "I know I talked about it at length after the game, we've got to do a better job as coaches, we missed some cuts up front, we had a couple that were going to be big plays that we had bad snaps on, and then we obviously didn't do a great job finishing blocks up front. We've got to do it better and we've got to stay on the field. That's the No. 1 thing."

Left tackle Jonah Monheim also seemed to acknowledge that the offensive line didn't do enough to influence Riley to lean on the ground attack late.

"Obviously, when we get leads we'd love to run the ball as an offensive line, and we've got to be better and have a better product so coach believes in it and calls the run," Monheim said.

All told, USC gave up 2 sacks (one from a corner blitz that running back Austin Jones wasn't able to pick up) and had 1 false start penalty (plus an illegal block in the back from Monheim), which was an improvement over the operational struggles at Arizona State the previous week.



"From our first road game at Arizona State to our second road game last week, I think we did a better job communicating because it's a little tougher on the road, obviously," Monheim said. "But we've still got areas to improve there -- communicating as a group -- and I'm confident we'll make those jumps."

Let's dive deeper into the Trojans' Week 5 offensive line performance ...