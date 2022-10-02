Instant Reaction: USC takes care of ASU at home 42-25
The Trojans (5-0, 3-0 Pac-12) found themselves in a shootout in the first half against Arizona State as both teams scored on every drive up until the end of the second quarter. Caleb Williams had a fantastic game, commanding the offense with ease and leading the Trojans down the field for one score after another. The USC defense showed up in the second half, almost entirely stifling the ASU offense and allowing the team to end the night with a comfortable 42-25 victory.
Scoring Summary
First quarter
10:28, USC: Caleb Williams 1-yard run (Denis Lynch kick), USC 7-0
6:28, ASU: Xazavian Valladay 29-yard pass from Emory Jones (Carter Brown kick), 7-7
1:52, USC; Mario Williams 7 pass from Caleb Williams (Denis Lynch kick), USC 14-7
Second quarter
9:53, ASU: Carter Brown 40-yard field goal, USC 14-10
6:05, USC: Malcolm Epps 4-yard pass from Caleb Williams (Denis Lynch kick), USC 21-10
2:27, ASU: Emory Jones 6-yard rush (Carter Brown kick), USC 21-17
Third quarter
1:10, USC: Travis Dye 1-yard run (Denis Lynch kick), USC 28-17
Fourth quarter
10:54, USC: Kyron Hudson 2-yard pass from Caleb Williams (Denis Lynch kick), USC 35-17
6:16, ASU: Xazavian Valladay 2-yard run (Carter Brown kick), USC 35-25
3:50, USC: Travis Dye 1-yard run (Denis Lynch kick), USC 42-25
Turning point of the game
It may not be a singular moment, but the Trojan defense's three consecutive forced punts to open the second half were critical to turning this game from a shootout to one with USC firmly in control. Through the first two quarters of the game, the Sun Devils had scored on every single drive, only held to a field goal instead of a touchdown once. The Trojans struggled in particular to contain the ASU run game, allowing the Sun Devils to gash them on wide runs play after play. Despite USC's brilliance on offense, ASU was matching pace to keep the score close at 21-17 going into halftime. The Trojans defense adjusted at halftime, coming out determined to stop the run in the third quarter. ASU could no longer rely on long gains on first and second down, forcing them into tough third-down situations that didn't emerge in the first half. USC was able to force punts on all three of those opening drives, setting the tone for the closing stages of the game and allowing the Trojans to extend their lead.
Play of the game
Caleb Williams’ first touchdown pass of the game was a stunner of a throw, one that firmly reminded everyone watching of his exceptional talent. The quarterback took the snap 7 yards from the end zone before rolling to his right, surveying his choices while Sun Devil defenders bore down on him from the left and in front. Williams kept running right and backwards — a typically inadvisable proposition that makes any throw back at the end zone much more difficult. With the defender closing in for the finish, Williams fired the ball across his body with no space to set his feet or square his shoulders. The ball flew back toward the back-middle of the end zone, where it found a wide open Mario Williams straight in the hands for a USC touchdown. It was a difficult throw, and 99% of quarterbacks would be told to never even attempt such a thing given the level of difficulty and the potential risk. Williams’ is not of the 99% however, and for him that’s a throw he knows he can hit.
Trojans offensive player of the game
Caleb Williams re-earned these honors in style after his rough outing against Oregon State, turning up this week prepared to bring it from the first snap. Williams got off to the kind of blazing start we grew to expect for him after the first three games of the season, scoring touchdowns on each of the Trojans’ first three drives of the game. Williams’ elusiveness remained just as impactful as ever, as the quarterback used his legs to save the Trojans from certain disaster behind the line of scrimmage on multiple plays to salvage first downs. Williams made a number of jaw-dropping throws that only a handful of other quarterbacks could conceivably pull off, showcasing his unique arm talent and the spectacular accuracy that he’s capable of delivering when he’s locked in. Two of those came on goal-to-go situations, with Williams delivering spectacularly placed balls amid heavy traffic to Mario Williams and Malcolm Epps while on the run. Williams once more looked like the quarterback who led this team for the first three weeks of the season; decisive, accurate, and composed. That's not to say he was perfect; Williams made a rough mistake on USC's first drive of the second half, throwing an interception on an ill-advised goal line fade to Jordan Addison. Nonetheless, the Trojans' quarterback was playing at the highest level for a vast majority of the game. His elite play Saturday night was the single most important factor toward the USC victory.
Trojans defensive player of the game
There wasn't a singular player who had a standout performance on defense Saturday, but Max Williams deserves credit for what was a sound all-around performance on the night. The safety was highly effective as a downhill tackler, stopping a number of first-half runs that may have gone for much larger gains if he hadn't made a play. Williams played his deep coverages well through the night, leaving little for Emory Jones to take advantage of down the field. His consistent tackling and sound awareness in space helped the USC defense retain its structure even when it appeared to be on the verge of breaking multiple times through the first half.
Why USC won ...
For much of this game, the Trojans reverted to the formula we saw through the first 3 weeks of the season. The offense returned to high-volume explosiveness predicated on Caleb Williams, while the defense struggled early to get a handle on ASU’s rushing attack. Though the defense stiffened in the second half, it was Williams and the offense that brought this game home for USC. The USC passing offense was once more just too much for the opposition to handle, as Caleb Williams picked apart the ASU defense with timely decision making and uncanny accuracy. The Trojans' receiving corps stepped up to support their quarterback in this one with Jordan Addison leading the way and others like Mario Williams, Brendan Rice, and Kyron Hudson turning in productive nights. Though solid running and strong second-half defense contributed to the win, the dominance of USC's passing offense manufactured this victory.
What it means for the Trojans ...
Perhaps the most important takeaway from this game is that USC's passing game is healthy and well. All eyes were on Caleb Williams to see how he responded to his shaky performance last week, and the young quarterback didn't disappoint. Despite throwing his first intercption of the year, Williams played his best game of the season in my estimation and the result was a dominant showing for the Trojans through the air. Some clear adjustments by the offense helped contribute to the smoother performance this week, and that should alleviate any long-term worries that the Oregon State game may have brought up. The defense continued to show that it's a work in progress, but the unit's second half performance should offer hope that the potential flashed against the Beavers can be maximized on through the remainder of the year.
Statistics
Passing
Caleb Williams: 27/37, 348 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT
Rushing
Travis Dye: 13 carries, 62 yards, 2 TDs
Caleb Williams: 8 carries, 44 yards, 1 TD
Raleek Brown: 6 carries, 27 yards
Receiving
Jordan Addison: 8 receptions, 105 yards
Brenden Rice: 3 receptions, 72 yards
Mario Williams: 5 receptions, 50 yards, 1 TD
Kyron Hudson: 3 receptions, 46 yards, 1 TD