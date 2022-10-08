The Trojans battled through a tough slog of a game with Washington State for a 30-14 victory. After a tight first half, USC held the Cougars scoreless through the second as the defense and rushing offense powered the team to a win.
Scoring summary
First quarter
8:31, USC, Mario Williams 38-yard TD pass from Caleb Williams (Denis Lynch kick), USC 7-0
3:32, USC, Denis Lynch 31-yard field goal, USC 10-0
Second quarter
14:56, WSU, Robert Ferrel 12-yard TD pass from Cam Ward (D. Janikowski kick), USC 10-7
11:48, WSU, Nakia Watson 1-yard TD pass from Cam Ward (D. Janikowski kick), WSU 14-10
2:10, USC Travis Dye 4-yard TD run (Denis Lynch kick), USC 17-14
Third quarter
5:17, USC, Mario Williams 24-yard TD pass from Caleb Williams (Denis Lynch kick), USC 24-14
Fourth quarter
9:09, USC, Denis Lynch 27-yard field goal, USC 27-14
2:08, USC, Denis Lynch 31-yard field goal, USC 30-14
Turning point of the game
The game was in a rut as the third quarter dragged on, as the Trojans continued to find themselves unable to move the ball while the Cougars continued to keep threatening. After a promising drive, Washington State's offense found itself with a 4th and 8 on the USC 38. Trailing 17-14, the Cougars decided to swing big and go for it. QB Cam Ward dropped back to throw but found nobody, forced to roll out of the pocket as the pressure reached him. He threw the ball grasping for a play and it went incomplete, giving the Trojans a critical stop to retain the lead. USC finally managed to score a touchdown on the following drive, at last securing a comforable lead that would last them through the finish.
Play of the game
As the midpoint of the 3rd quarter loomed, USC's offense looked stumped, as drive after drive passed without a touchdown scored. The Cougars hung around 14-17 as they had since halftime, but a big 4th down stop gave USC the ball back with a chance to stretch their lead. After a drive peppered with miscues and penalties the Trojans found themselves once again with an inopportune situation, faced with a 3rd and 13 at the Washington State 24 yard line. As they lined up for the snap, Caleb WIlliams' cadence caught a man offsides, giving the Trojans a free play. Williams scanned deep and launched it to the middle of the endzone, where it was hauled in by a sliding Mario Williams for a high-difficulty touchdown grab. Williams had dropped a wide open pass earlier in the drive, but made up for it to extend USC's lead.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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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Trojans' offensive player of the game
RB Travis Dye
As has been the case whenever Caleb Williams and the passing offense has slowed down, Travis Dye stepped up big to help keep the Trojan offense moving. Dye created sizable gains for USC with reliability, averaging 6.2 yards per carry through the contest. His patience and vision allowed him to get the most out of his blocking consistently, keeping USC’s offense on schedule even when the passing attack was struggling. Dye scored a short first half touchdown and came up big in the 4th quarter, seemingly carrying the entire offense through the final phase of the game. He was handed the football 13 times in that quarter for 68 yards, adding another 10 yards on a reception, powering the team through to the finish.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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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Trojans' defensive player of the game
DL Tuli Tuipulotu
Tuli Tuipulotu was a man on a mission in this game, causing nightmares for the Washington State offensive line right from the jump. Screaming off the edge, Tuipulotu sacked QB Cam Ward twice on an early first quarter drive to force a punt. He made another big tackle for loss later in the quarter as he continued to create penetration consistently from down to down. Tuipulotu came up big once again late in the second quarter, stymying a potential Washington State scoring drive as he secured his third sack of the night before halftime. He continued to generate pressures on Ward through the third quarter, getting home once again for a half-sack shared with Nick Figueroa on a 3rd and 23. His persistent presence in the backfield created havoc for the Washington State offense and played a big role in their lack of scoring.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Why USC won ...
The passing offense wasn't at its best tonight, but the rushing offense came to play. Travis Dye and the Trojan offensive line made sure that the ball kept moving on the ground throughout this game, powering through with a big rushing 4th quarter to seal out the game. USC's defense played well for most of the game as well, coming up with a number of sacks despite Cam Ward's incredible escapability. The Cougars were held to only 14 despite plenty of moments when they seemed to threaten, as the defense found ways to stiffen on late downs and near the red zone. Special teams was also at its best for USC this game, as the group fared much better on return and coverage units than they have throughout the year.
What it means for the Trojans ...
The Trojans are still a flawed team with questions to answer, but they've shown the ability to grind out tougher games in the second half. Though it may not have been very pretty, the Trojans went from a 17-14 halftime lead to a 30-14 victory, holding the Cougars scoreless in the second half. The defense has a lot of positive signs to feel good about, as does the rushing offense. However, the passing offense once again had issues crop up, and those will need to be straightened out if USC wants to compete at the level it wants down the stretch. Next week's test against Utah at Rice-Eccles will be a big, big, test.
More highlights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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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Statistics
Passing
Caleb Williams: 15/29, 188 yards, 2 TD
Rushing
Travis Dye: 28 carries, 149 yards, 1 TD
Caleb Williams, 9 carries, 34 yards
Receiving
Mario Williams: 4 receptions, 82 yards, 2 TD
Brenden Rice: 3 receptions, 38 yards
Jordan Addison: 3 receptions, 37 yards