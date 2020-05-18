It didn't take Kedon Slovis long last fall to establish himself in the conversation as the next star quarterback passing through USC's tradition-rich program, and along the way he received some messages of support and advice from other members of that accomplished Trojans QB fraternity.

Slovis shared some of those conversations while joining the Trojan Talk podcast recently.

It was the season opener, of course, when he was thrust into the spotlight after starting QB JT Daniels' unfortunate season-ending knee injury, and leading into Slovis' first collegiate start the next week against Stanford he heard from Trojans legend Matt Leinart.

**Listen to the full podcast interview with Kedon Slovis here**

"I got a text from Matt Leinart. Obviously, USC fans probably think of him as one of the greatest if not the greatest USC quarterback of all time, so especially me being from Arizona and him being drafted by the Cardinals I was always a Leinart fan," Slovis said. "I have a text from him, which was pretty awesome -- I can't lie, it was pretty surreal in the moment. And to look back to it, the fact that I've been able to be in touch with Kurt Warner and Matt Leinart throughout my football career to this point is pretty crazy thinking of the Arizona quarterbacks of my time coming up."

Warner was the offensive coordinator for Slovis' Desert Mountain High School team in Scottsdale, Ariz., while he was there, and the two have remained close.

Meanwhile, after that Stanford game -- a breakout performance in which Slovis completed 28 of 33 passes for 377 yards, 3 touchdowns and 0 interceptions, he received a text from former USC QBs coach Bryan Ellis, who was responsible for scouting Slovis and offering him a scholarship.

For someone who only spent one year in the program before moving on to Western Kentucky, Ellis had quite a hand in shaping recent USC football history by finding Slovis as an underrated 3-star prospect with limited interest from recruiters at the time.

"It is a little fun to ponder. At that point, I only had two other Power 5 offers and to have the third one come from USC and come from Bryan, it was obviously very special, but if that didn't happen I have no idea where I'd be right now. Obviously, super thankful for that and it is kind of interesting to think about that," Slovis said while pulling up the exact text he received.

"He did text me, I think it was after the Stanford game. He said, 'Congrats, big-timer. You were made for it.' I think that was pretty cool because he was definitely one of the guys who believed in me when not a whole lot of people did. I think it was cool to see him prove himself right to an extent."