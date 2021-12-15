Lincoln Riley talks USC's early signees: 'This roster build is ongoing'

As USC signed only six prospects Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period, new Trojans coach Lincoln Riley issued a reminder that this is only the very start of what he says is a significant roster transformation in the works.

"Honestly, every day is signing day," Riley said. "Today it's so much different than what we were all used to it being. With the transfer portal now, every day is signing day, and so this in a lot of ways is just another day for us and it's kind of the norm now. And when you're getting ready to turn over the number of spots we're getting ready to turn over, I think there's an understanding it's going to be a process."

Riley made the comments in an interview on the Pac-12 Network. He isn't scheduled to meet with USC reporters until Friday, and there could be a good reason for that.

RELATED: Recap all the events of the day in our Signing Day Live Tracker | Four-star safety Zion Branch breaks down his USC decision | Five-star RB Raleek Brown: 'Raleek is a human highlight film' | Four-star cornerback Fabian Ross explains why he stayed loyal to the Trojans | WATCH: Video interview with Branch and Ross

Five-star Mater Dei High School cornerback Domani Jackson, the former USC commit who is now deciding between the Trojans and Alabama, is expected to announce a decision on Friday.

He's one of a number of top USC targets who did not end their recruitments Wednesday. His Mater Dei HS teammate, four-star Rivals100 WR CJ Williams, is expected to sign this week with a school but not announce until the All-American Bowl on Jan. 8. The Trojans look like the favorite in his recruitment after he de-committed from Notre Dame earlier this week.

Five-star Servite HS wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who remains committed to Oregon but did not sign Wednesday, is expected to make a final decision between the Ducks, Arizona and USC later this week, though the Trojans have more of an uphill climb with him.

Four-star edge rusher Cyrus Moss, from Bishop Gorman HS in Las Vegas, Nev., is also planning to sign Friday but not announce until Jan. 8. He's deciding between Alabama, Oregon, USC, Miami and Arizona State. Four-star running back Jovantae Barnes (Desert Pines HS/Las Vegas, Nev.) is signing this week but not announcing until the Under Armour All-America game on Jan. 2.

And four-star Rivals100 offensive tackle Josh Conerly (Rainier Beach HS/Seattle, Wash.) is not signing until February.

Add in that the Trojans plan to be extremely aggressive in mining the transfer portal and, indeed, Wednesday was just the start.

The news of the day was four-star Rivals100 safety Zion Branch (Bishop Gorman HS/Las Vegas, Nev.) announcing live on ESPN2 that he was signing with USC over Oklahoma and Ohio State, and three-star inside linebacker Garrison Madden (Dutchtown HS/Hampton, Ga.) picking the Trojans on the heels of his official visit last weekend.

The Trojans also signed their four preexisting commits in five-star Rivals100 all-purpose back Raleek Brown (Mater Dei HS), four-star Rivals250 cornerback Fabian Ross (Bishop Gorman HS), three-star defensive end Devan Thompkins (Edison Senior HS/Stockton) and two-star punter Atticus Bertrams (Prokick Australia).

That leaves USC at 79th in the Rivals recruiting rankings, but again, this is just the start, Riley said.

"The No. 1 thing we want to do is if we're going to build this, this class coming in from the ground floor is going to be so critical to that, let's make sure we're bringing in the right guys. Let's avoid bringing in people that maybe don't fit exactly from a culture and a mindset standpoint what we have to improve and what we have to build here. Today's a great starting point," Riley said. "It's going to continue on throughout this month, well into the second signing day in February and honestly well throughout the spring. This roster build is ongoing and today's fun and exciting, but tomorrow will be as well, Friday will be as well and on through it."

All eyes are on Riley's ability to help the Trojans reclaim their recruiting stronghold in Southern California, which has deteriorated in recent years with many top prospects leaving the state.

Brown, ranked the No. 18 overall national prospect in this class, was a good step toward that goal. Some combination of Jackson, Williams and McMillan would really make a statement.

"I think it's important. You look across the country right now and there's a lot of great players that have come from this area that are playing at other institutions doing very well. One of the key factors in this job and the success of this job is you're in one of the great areas for talent in the country and you can't just rely on a logo or a history to be the only reason to think that guys are going to sign here just because," Riley said. "We've got to create an experience here that makes it so these players want to be here and there's no reason for them to travel and go all the way across the country when they can get the best of everything right here at USC.

"So I think a lot of these changes that we've made are putting us in that position and we're going to continue to prove to all these guys why they need to be Trojans."

Riley broke down each of USC's early commitments, except for Branch, who hadn't publicly announced his decision at the time Riley was talking on the Pac-12 Network.