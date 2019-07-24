The Pac-12 meets in Hollywood on Wednesday for its annual football media day, and TrojanSports.com will have live updates all afternoon as head coach Clay Helton, wide receiver Michael Pittman and defensive end Christian Rector represent USC. The Trojans' media session is at 3:45 -- the last of the day -- but we'll have plenty of other updates between now and then. Check back throughout the day.

7 a.m. -- The Pac-12 released its preseason poll and all-conference teams, voted on by media. USC was picked to finish second in the Pac-12 South behind Utah, which was also voted the favorite to win the conference championship with 12 votes. The Trojans got two votes to win the league. Wide receiver Michael Pittman and defensive tackle Jay Tufele were voted to the Preseason All-Pac-12 First Team while wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and defensive end Christian Rector were Second Team selections. Linebacker Palaie Gaoteote, left tackle Austin Jackson, safety Talanoa Hufanga and wide receiver Tyler Vaughns (as all-purpose) were honorable mentions. See the full poll and preseason teams here: --> Pac-12 Preseason Poll and All-Conference Teams

8:20 a.m. -- The Pac-12 announced that the conference championship game will be hosted in Las Vegas at the new home of the Raiders in 2020 and 2021. “Our Pac-12 universities and entire Conference are thrilled to have our 2020 and 2021 football championship event take place in one of the most anticipated new venues in sports,” Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said in a statement. “Highlighting and showcasing our programs on one of the biggest stages in a major destination market is a tremendous opportunity for our student-athletes, universities and fans, and consistent with our mission to create the best possible experiences for student-athletes. ... "I want to thank the San Francisco 49ers and Levi’s Stadium for what has been a fantastic five-year run and we look forward to what will be another exciting championship event in Santa Clara this year. The 49ers and Levi's Stadium have been great partners in building our flagship football event and taking it to new heights."



10:45 a.m. -- Here was Adam Maya's Pac-12 ballot and USC all-conference picks: North 1. Washington 2. Oregon 3. Stanford 4. Washington State 5. Cal 6. Oregon State South 1. Utah 2. USC 3. Arizona State 4. Colorado 5. Arizona 6. UCLA Champion: Washington All-Pac-12 selections: WR: Michael Pittman, first team; Amon-Ra St. Brown, second team OL: Austin Jackson, second team DL: Jay Tufele, first team LB: Palaie Gaoteote, second team DB: Talanoa Hufanga, second team

1 p.m. -- We rounded up the highlights from Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott's comments on topics such as conference revenue, future bowl matchups, scheduling philosophies and more. --> Highlights from commish Larry Scott's morning comments

1:20 p.m. — USC’s Michael Pittman and Christian Rector prepare for the media blitz.

Head coach Clay Helton starts the media tour.

2:15 p.m. — Former USC QB Mark Sanchez settling into his new job as a college football analyst for ESPN.

2:30 p.m. -- Here's what Oregon coach Mario Cristobal said about the Ducks being picked as Pac-12 North favorites after going 5-4 in the conference last season (9-4 overall): "Well, I think the expectations inside never really change. I think you always acknowledge what the noise is on the outside. When I say noise, I say that respectively because I certainly respect the media and the choices and decisions made, but it never really factors into the process, never really factors into our preparation. I think the guys have understood pretty clearly when we prepare well and we focus on what we're doing, we're pretty good; and when we don't, we don't play very good. We have a challenging schedule and we have a lot of challenges on the road, and it's something that we know we have to improve upon because we haven't done a very good job. And it starts with me. It starts with coaching. We've got to make sure that we are prepared mentally and have a mindset that's a different level. Help enhance the DNA. Again, even though it's something that's always a compliment and we respect the fact and appreciate that fact, it doesn't factor into our preparation."

Also, his comments on facing USC's new Air Raid offense this year: "Well, obviously it's a very challenging offense, and I think USC and the caliber of athletes they have, obviously not only are they a talented football team, but with a schematic change like that, it potentially presents a lot of problems. Certainly have a really strong front seven returning. We know they're a really good football team."



2:45 p.m. -- UCLA coach Chip Kelly on how his rough first season impacts his approach moving forward: "No, we're not dictated by the record. We have a plan going in, and we'll always follow that plan. Everything has been planned out and detailed for the entire season, and we've got to play the games and see how we stack up against the teams that we're going to play. But the record doesn't dictate changing any plans that we have for ourselves."



