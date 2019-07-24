Clay Helton was the last coach to take his turn on stage Wednesday at Pac-12 Media Day and there was a lot to cover in that 30-minute session from USC's busy offseason.

Helton shared his first public comments about the wild transfer additions of 5-star prospects Bru McCoy and Chris Steele and addressed a number of other roster matters.

First, though, he talked about left tackle Austin Jackson's selfless act this summer to donate bone marrow to his younger sister Autumn, who has a condition called Diamond-Blackfan Anemia.

Jackson underwent the marrow transplant procedure two weeks ago.

"What a great story Austin Jackson is. His sister Autumn needed a bone marrow transplant, and to be a perfect match for her and have that opportunity to help her get healthy was just a blessing from God. That's what it is," Helton said. "We're so glad that Austin got that opportunity over the summer to be able to do that. He's recovering from it right now. He's back with us at school, and I know he's looking forward to not only his recovery but most importantly his sister's."

Jackson, a returning starter at left tackle, was named Preseason All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention on Wednesday.

A junior, he is the leader up front for a USC offensive line that is hoping to be far improved in 2019 despite replacing three starters.

"Right now he's training to get in the best football shape possible. We'll see where he is at the start of training camp," Helton said. "And we've been through this scenario before, if you remember, with guys that have been out of football for a little bit. You remember Adoree' [Jackson] had been out with track and we kind of eased him along in his Thorpe Award-winning season to where it was a little bit slower pace. We'll see where Austin is come next week with it and then go from there. But we won't put him fully in until we know he's 100 percent."

