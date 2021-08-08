USC has gone through two practices to open fall camp before an off day on the schedule Sunday.

We've rounded up our best photos from those first two days, including all of the summer newcomers, the familiar faces, sights from practice, etc.

Scroll down for more than 85 photos from camp.

