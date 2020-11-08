TrojanSports - LOOK: The best photos from USC's dramatic win over Arizona State

Some games lend themselves to images better than others, and USC's dramatic come-from-behind 28-27 win over Arizona State on Saturday produced some great shots.

We round up all the best photos from the Trojans wild win here.

RELATED: USC saves its season with stunning win over Arizona State | COLUMN: Drake London shows he's ready for starring role | Bru McCoy makes most of long-awaited Trojans debut | First-and-10: The 10 top critiques, criticisms and kudos from USC's win