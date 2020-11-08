 TrojanSports - LOOK: The best photos from USC's dramatic win over Arizona State
LOOK: The best photos from USC's dramatic win over Arizona State

Bru McCoy catches a deflected pass from teammate Amon-Ra St. Brown for a pivotal TD in USC's rally Saturday to beat Arizona State.
Bru McCoy catches a deflected pass from teammate Amon-Ra St. Brown for a pivotal TD in USC's rally Saturday to beat Arizona State. (AP)
Ryan Young • TrojanSports
@RyanYoungRivals

Some games lend themselves to images better than others, and USC's dramatic come-from-behind 28-27 win over Arizona State on Saturday produced some great shots.

We round up all the best photos from the Trojans wild win here.

Back in action

The Trojans run out of the tunnel into a Coliseum with no fans Saturday morning.
The Trojans run out of the tunnel into a Coliseum with no fans Saturday morning. (Jose/Marin Media)
Arizona State QB Jayden Daniels and USC QB Kedon Slovis meet before the game.
Arizona State QB Jayden Daniels and USC QB Kedon Slovis meet before the game. (Jose/Marin Media)
USC coach Clay Helton looks at the play sheet Saturday.
USC coach Clay Helton looks at the play sheet Saturday. (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Images)
Helton reacts from the sideline.
Helton reacts from the sideline. (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Images)
USC running backs coach Mike Jinks during a stoppage in play.
USC running backs coach Mike Jinks during a stoppage in play. (Jose/Marin Media)
New defensive coordinator Todd Orlando made his Trojans debut Saturday.
New defensive coordinator Todd Orlando made his Trojans debut Saturday. (Jose/Marin Media)
USC cornerback Olaijah Griffin brings the energy at all times.
USC cornerback Olaijah Griffin brings the energy at all times. (Jose/Marin Media)
Arizona State's Jack Jones muffs a punt, which USC recovers for a prime scoring opportunity at the ASU 20-yard line. But a Vavae Malepeai fumble at the goal line would give it right back to the Sun Devils.
Arizona State's Jack Jones muffs a punt, which USC recovers for a prime scoring opportunity at the ASU 20-yard line. But a Vavae Malepeai fumble at the goal line would give it right back to the Sun Devils. (AP)
Slovis didn't look crisp to start the game, but he nonetheless passed for 381 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception.
Slovis didn't look crisp to start the game, but he nonetheless passed for 381 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. (AP)
Slovis broke the USC single-game record with 40 completions Saturday, surpassing the previous mark of 37 shared by he and JT Daniels.
Slovis broke the USC single-game record with 40 completions Saturday, surpassing the previous mark of 37 shared by he and JT Daniels. (Jose/Marin Media)
Senior Stephen Carr averaged 4.5 yards per carry, turning 10 touches into 45 yards.
Senior Stephen Carr averaged 4.5 yards per carry, turning 10 touches into 45 yards. (Jose/Marin Media)
Carr, who also scored a touchdown Saturday, received significant preseason praise from coaches.
Carr, who also scored a touchdown Saturday, received significant preseason praise from coaches. (John McGillen/USC Athletics)
Redshirt sophomore Markese Stepp had a team-high 14 carries for 53 yards and a touchdown.
Redshirt sophomore Markese Stepp had a team-high 14 carries for 53 yards and a touchdown. (John McGillen/USC Athletics)
Stepp leapt over the pile for a short touchdown in the second quarter.
Stepp leapt over the pile for a short touchdown in the second quarter. (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Images)
Redshirt senior Vavae Malepeai had the costly early fumble at the goal line, but he finished with a team-high 60 rushing yards on just 8 carries, picking up some big yards down the stretch.
Redshirt senior Vavae Malepeai had the costly early fumble at the goal line, but he finished with a team-high 60 rushing yards on just 8 carries, picking up some big yards down the stretch. (John McGillen/USC Athletics)
Junior Amon-Ra St. Brown had 7 catches for 100 yards Saturday.
Junior Amon-Ra St. Brown had 7 catches for 100 yards Saturday. (Jose/Marin Media)
Sophomore Drake London fights for extra yards to set up Carr's early touchdown.
Sophomore Drake London fights for extra yards to set up Carr's early touchdown. (Jose/Marin Media)
London led USC with 8 receptions for 125 yards and the biggest touchdown of the game (more on that later).
London led USC with 8 receptions for 125 yards and the biggest touchdown of the game (more on that later). (John McGillen/USC Athletics)
Redshirt junior Nick Figueroa (50) had 5 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss, coming through in some big moments for the Trojans.
Redshirt junior Nick Figueroa (50) had 5 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss, coming through in some big moments for the Trojans. (Jose/Marin Media)
Marlon Tuipulotu (93) had 8 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and a sack Saturday as a wrecking ball up the middle.
Marlon Tuipulotu (93) had 8 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and a sack Saturday as a wrecking ball up the middle. (Jose/Marin Media)
There were some tense moments for Helton and the Trojans in the second half Saturday.
There were some tense moments for Helton and the Trojans in the second half Saturday. (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Images)

The St. Brown to McCoy tip TD

With a free play due to an Arizona State offsides, Slovis threw the ball up to St. Brown in the end zone. St. Brown couldn't catch it, but he tipped it over to waiting teammate Bru McCoy.
With a free play due to an Arizona State offsides, Slovis threw the ball up to St. Brown in the end zone. St. Brown couldn't catch it, but he tipped it over to waiting teammate Bru McCoy. (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Images)
McCoy snared the ball out of the air as St. Brown looked on from the ground.
McCoy snared the ball out of the air as St. Brown looked on from the ground. (AP)
McCoy celebrates with St. Brown as that touchdown cut USC's deficit to 27-21 with 2:52 left to play.
McCoy celebrates with St. Brown as that touchdown cut USC's deficit to 27-21 with 2:52 left to play. (AP)
McCoy celebrates with receiver Drake London (15).
McCoy celebrates with receiver Drake London (15). (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Images)
After McCoy recovered an onside kick, USC struck again as Slovis hit London for a 21-yard touchdown on fourth-and-9.
After McCoy recovered an onside kick, USC struck again as Slovis hit London for a 21-yard touchdown on fourth-and-9. (AP)
London did a remarkable job to hold on to the ball through the catch.
London did a remarkable job to hold on to the ball through the catch. (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Images)
The touchdown and extra point with 1:20 remaining gave USC a 28-27 lead to complete the comeback.
The touchdown and extra point with 1:20 remaining gave USC a 28-27 lead to complete the comeback. (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Images)
London celebrates with McCoy and Tyler Vaughns.
London celebrates with McCoy and Tyler Vaughns. (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Images)

The aftermath

Arizona State coach Herm Edwards and Helton meet after the game.
Arizona State coach Herm Edwards and Helton meet after the game. (AP)
Stepp and Malepeai walk off the field victorious.
Stepp and Malepeai walk off the field victorious. (Kirby Lee/USC Athletics)
The scoreboard says it all.
The scoreboard says it all. (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Images)
