TrojanSports - LOOK: Top photos from the first few USC football practices

LOOK: Top photos from the first few USC football practices
TrojanSports Staff
TrojanSports
USC has held four preseason practices so far, and will go full pads for the first time on Wednesday in practice No. 5.
There is no media access this preseason due to campus COVID protocols, but because of that the USC athletic department is making available photos and video for media outlets.
We've culled through the first three batches of photos from Friday, Saturday and Monday and put together the best images so far from Trojans camp.
Back to work
USC coach Clay Helton looks on at the Trojans' first practice Friday. (Courtesy of USC Athletics)
USC athletic director Mike Bohn watches the Trojans' first practice Friday. (Courtesy of USC Athletics)
Kenan Christon, right, leads the Trojans through sprints Monday. (Courtesy of USC Athletics)
USC offensive line coach Tim Drevno instructs redshirt sophomore Justin Dedich at practice Monday. (Courtesy of USC Athletics)
USC defensive line coach Vic So'oto at practice Saturday. (Courtesy of USC Athletics)
Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell instructs his guys on Friday. (Courtesy of USC Athletics)
Getting after it
Cornerback Chris Steele (8 white) and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown tangle in the air Friday. (Courtesy of USC Athletics)
Defensive tackle Brandon Pili, left, will be a key cog in the middle of the defensive line this year with Jay Tufele moving on from the program. (Courtesy of USC Athletics)
Freshman offensive lineman Casey Collier goes up against redshirt senior defensive end Connor Murphy on Monday. (Courtesy of USC Athletics)
Veteran linemen Liam Jimmons (71) and Marlon Tuipulotu (93) go head to head on Monday. (Courtesy of USC Athletics)
Liam Jimmons goes against freshman defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu on Monday. (Courtesy of USC Athletics)
Trojans center Brett Neilon takes on Marlon Tuipulotu on Monday. (Courtesy of USC Athletics)
Andrew Vorhees (right), who will be competing for a starting offensive guard spot, takes on Caleb Tremblay on Monday. (Courtesy of USC Athletics)
Tyler Vaughns tries to come down with a reception against Chris Steele on Monday. (Courtesy of USC Athletics)
Running back Stephen Carr. right, works to hold his block on Monday. (Courtesy of USC Athletics)
Newcomers
Freshman wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. is one of the most intriguing newcomers to USC this year. (Courtesy of USC Athletics)
Courtland Ford, working here Friday, was highlighted by Clay Helton as one of the early standouts among the six new freshmen offensive linemen. (Courtesy of USC Athletics)
Defensive lineman Kobe Pepe was an early enrollee at USC but didn't get to take part in spring practice. (Courtesy of USC Athletics)
Quarterbacks
Sophomore starter Kedon Slovis gets things going Friday in USC's first practice. (Courtesy of USC Athletics)
Kedon Slovis during practice No. 2 on Saturday. (Courtesy of USC Athletics)
Kedon Slovis on Monday. (Courtesy of USC Athletics)
Backup quarterback Matt Fink throws on Monday. (Courtesy of USC Athletics)
Running backs
Senior running back Stephen Carr on Saturday. (Courtesy of USC Athletics)
Stephen Carr on the move Monday. (Courtesy of USC Athletics)
Running back Markese Stepp is said to be looking good in his return from left ankle surgery, as he shows here Saturday. (Courtesy of USC Athletics)
Markese Stepp takes on some contact Monday as USC moved to shells (shoulder pads and helmets). (Courtesy of USC Athletics)
Sophomore running back Kenan Christon takes the handoff on Monday. (Courtesy of USC Athletics)
Wide receivers
Junior receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown looks to be a man on a mission entering his third season with the Trojans. He makes this catch Friday during the first practice. (Courtesy of USC Athletics)
Amon-Ra St. Brown on Monday. (Courtesy of USC Athletics)
Redshirt senior Tyler Vaughns makes the catch Saturday. (Courtesy of USC Athletics)
Sophomore Drake London showing off his reach and hands on Monday. (Courtesy of USC Athletics)
Redshirt freshman receiver Bru McCoy is a prime breakout candidate for the Trojans this year. (Courtesy of USC Athletics)
More offensive line
The offensive line gets to work Friday. (Courtesy of USC Athletics)
From left, Justin Dedich, Andrew Vorhees and Alijah Vera-Tucker going through drills Saturday. (Courtesy of USC Athletics)
Redshirt junior Alijah Vera-Tucker is back with the Trojans after initially choosing to opt-out of any 2020 season. (Courtesy of USC Athletics)
Redshirt junior Jalen McKenzie projects as the Trojans' starting right tackle after mostly manning the right guard spot last year. (Courtesy of USC Athletics)
Defensive line/linebackers
Junior linebacker Palaie Gaoteote could be in for his best season yet under new coordinator Todd Orlando. (Courtesy of USC Athletics)
Redshirt junior Marlon Tuipulotu has a new number this year and perhaps an even more pivotal role with Jay Tufele opting out of the season. (Courtesy of USC Athletics)
Redshirt freshman Tuasivi Nomura will hope to emerge this season and start climbing the depth chart after his his freshman season cut short by injury. (Courtesy of USC Athletics)
Sophomore Ralen Goforth will be competing for a major role at middle linebacker, especially with the Trojans already losing two key guys at that spot to season-ending injuries. (Courtesy of USC Athletics)
Sophomore outside linebacker Drake Jackson is looking slim after losing more than 20 pounds since last season. (Courtesy of USC Athletics)
Defensive backs
Starting safeties Isaiah Pola-Mao (21) and Talanoa Hufanga (15) talk at practice Friday. (Courtesy of USC Athletics)
Isaiah Pola-Mao came on strong over the second half of last season and will look to carry that over as a redshirt junior. (Courtesy of USC Athletics)
Talanoa Hufanga could be the most important player on USC's defense as a junior. (Courtesy of USC Athletics)
Junior Olaijah Griffin was arguably USC's top cornerback last season in his first year as a starter. (Courtesy of USC Athletics)
Olaijah Griffin celebrates with redshirt freshman cornerback Adonis Otey. (Courtesy of USC Athletics)
Redshirt sophomore cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart is said to be good to go after offseason knee surgery. (Courtesy of USC Athletics)
Sophomore cornerback Chris Steele was aggressive in his offseason training to get his body ready for this season. (Courtesy of USC Athletics)
Redshirt junior Greg Johnson is now listed as a safety rather than a cornerback/nickel, but his role doesn't figure to change all that much. (Courtesy of USC Athletics)
