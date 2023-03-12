New USC linebacker Mason Cobb has a certain "tells it like it is" vibe to him.

Take, for example, how he explained why he chose to transfer from Oklahoma State after delivering a breakout season last fall with 96 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble.

"Really, it was just about preparing myself for the next level. I feel like at the spot I was at I wasn't getting pushed," Cobb said. "Like here, the first weeks I've been here, we've worked combine training, we're doing stuff that gets you ready for what I want to do in the next years."

And as for his assessment of the Trojans defense he's joining -- the one that wilted down the stretch last season as USC suffered stinging losses in the Pac-12 championship game and Cotton Bowl -- well, Cobb didn't hold back there either.

"Being from Utah, I watched both [USC losses vs. the Utes], and I could just tell there was not a mentality of just domination," Cobb said. "The second Utah game you could tell, the tight ends were breaking tackles and it just looked like they were physically outworking USC, so I could definitely tell there was a hole."

Several holes, for that matter.

The Trojans are indeed hoping Cobb, one of the most intriguing and accomplished transfer newcomers, can be a big part of the solution there.

USC was one of the first schools to reach out to the linebacker when he entered the transfer portal this offseason, and linebackers coach Brian Odom was one of just two coaches to actually come visit Cobb before his decision. The Trojans made it abundantly clear how much they wanted him.