The NFL Draft kicks off with its opening round on Thursday in Kansas City, so Rivals is taking a look back at its projected first-round picks when they were high school prospects. We move on to our projected No. 23 – USC receiver Jordan Addison, who was a three-star prospect in the 2020 class.

No. 23: WR Jordan Addison, USC

Where they were ranked: The Frederick (Md.) Tuscarora standout was a high three-star wide receiver who was No. 86 in the position rankings and No. 21 in the Maryland state rankings for the 2020 class. Recruitment: Maryland, Notre Dame and Virginia Tech were the other programs mainly recruiting Addison but he committed to Pitt in the summer before his senior season mainly because the Panthers showed him so much interest and position coach Chris Beatty was a close connection. Beatty moved on to the Los Angeles Chargers and Addison played two seasons at Pitt including one in which he had 100 catches for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns before transferring for one season at USC. Biggest question: At only 5-foot-11 and 173 pounds, will NFL cornerbacks be able to physically dominate him at the line of scrimmage and reroute him?