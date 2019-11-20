OL Alex Harrison previews USC official visit; see who else is visiting
USC has five offensive linemen committed in this 2020 recruiting class already, but that doesn't mean the Trojans won't take more.
And at least for Alex Harrison, a 3-star offensive tackle from Bountiful, Utah, the depth of this OL class doesn't deter his interest in the program.
"Not at all. It's more competition, just another chance to get better and show that I'm here to compete," he told TrojanSports.com this week.
Harrison is taking his official visit to USC this weekend for the game with UCLA after previously checking out the program in the spring for the Trojans' Junior Day.
He says the communication with the coaching staff -- particularly offensive line coach Tim Drevno and head coach Clay Helton -- hasn't let up since then.
"It's been pretty constant. I hear from usually coach Drev or coach Helton, sometimes some of the other coaches -- usually once, twice a week at least," Harrison said. "Mainly it's just been the same thing I've heard the entire time -- they really want me out there. They've relayed that message a lot, not just to me but my coach."
Harrison said he's narrowed his decision down to a list of about six schools, which he'll disclose in the coming weeks. So far he's taken one official visit, to Nebraska, and in addition to this USC visit he has one set up for Utah as well. He plans to sign during the early signing period in mid December.
"I definitely have narrowed it down to my top schools , the schools I'll be picking from. I don't think I'll be able to visit all of them by the time I want to commit," he said. "I don't have time to visit all of them that I'm putting in that final category, but I've definitely narrowed it down to six schools."
That USC is getting an official visit is a good sign for the Trojans, who only brought in two offensive linemen in the 2019 class and are looking to replenish their numbers and depth within the unit.
USC presently holds commitments from 4-star OL Jonah Monheim (Moorpark HS) and 3-star OLs Joey Wright (Bishop Manogue HS/Reno, Nev.), Andrew Milek (Brophy Prep/Chandler, Ariz.), Andres Dewerk (Los Gatos HS) and Caadyn Stephen (Camas HS/Camas, Wash.). Milek is also taking his official visit to USC on Saturday.
As for Harrison, he played on both sides of the line for Viewmont High School and Nebraska was actually initially interested in him as a defensive lineman. But the Cornhuskers have told him they'd take him on either side, and most schools like USC see Harrison as an offensive lineman.
He feels he distinguished himself at the position this fall.
"I think I showed that I am the top O-lineman in the state. I worked for that title and I earned that title," he said.
Looking ahead to his official visit this weekend, Harrison said he wanted to get a better sense for the facilities and especially the game day vibe in the Coliseum. As for what attracts him to the Trojans, he pointed to the program's rich history.
"Honestly, I think the major attraction is it's Southern California, LA, it's the tradition they've built up over time as a dominant football program -- mainly what they have built up in sending guys to the league," he said. "You think of hard-nosed championship football, one of the names that obviously pops up is USC."
See the rest of USC's visitor list, including a some other big-time 2020 prospects making their official visits this weekend:
Other notable prospects visiting for USC-UCLA
2020 4-star WR Gary Bryant (Corona Centennial HS)
-Bryant is USC's top WR target and has been to three games in the Coliseum already this season, but this official visit is a pivotal weekend for the Trojans to reinforce their pitch to the coveted playmaker. He has already been to Oregon and Washington this season (and Oklahoma in the spring) and Arizona State will get his final official visit. Here's what he told us a few weeks ago.
2020 4-star S Jordan Morant (Bergen Catholic HS/Oradell, N.J.)
-Morant committed to Michigan in June, but he had expressed early in the process that he'd always been interested in USC. The Trojans are a longshot to sway him, but they want to at least take that shot.
2020 3-star OL Andrew Milek (Brophy Prep/Chandler, Ariz.)
-Milek committed to USC in June after attending one of the Trojans' Elite Camps. Here's what he said at the time.
