BREAKING: USC lands commitment from 2020 OT Andrew Milek
USC landed its second commitment of the day and fifth of the last week and a half Friday night as 3-star offensive tackle Andrew Milek (Brophy Prep/Chandler, Ariz.) announced his decision on Twitter.
Milek received his Trojans offer a couple weeks ago and was on campus this week for the first time. He liked what he saw and made a quick decision, becoming USC’s second OL commit of the last week along with 3-star OT Joey Wright (Bishop Manogue HS/Reno, Nev.).
His commitment comes on the heels of USC picking up a pledge earlier in the day from 3-star DT Kobe Pepe (St. John Bosco HS). The Trojans now have eight commitments in the 2020 class with half coming in the last week.
I am proud and honored to announce that I have committed to the University of Southern California!!! FAITH FAMILY FOOTBALL #FightOn ✌🏻@CoachDrev @USCCoachHelton @CoachHarrellUSC @CoachV_USC pic.twitter.com/xOwDE9uUIa— Andrew Milek (@AndrewJMilek) June 22, 2019
Milek, who is listed at 6-foot-5, 285 pounds, told us at the time of his offer that he was surprised by it. He was also clearly very interested and wasted little time getting out for a visit and then making his decision.
“I was really pumped and I was excited,” he said then. “I’m really aware of USC’s storied tradition, the legacy of great players that come through there.”
His other top schools at the time he received his USC offer were Colorado, Boise State, Fresno State and San Diego State.
Over the last week and a half, starting with the Trojans’ first Elite Camp of the month, they have picked up commitments from 2021 TE/WR Velltray Jefferson (Edison HS/Fresno), 2020 2-star DT Kyle Juergens (St. Margaret’s School), Wright, Pepe and now Milek.
USC also holds 2020 commitments from 4-star QB Bryce Young (Mater Dei HS), 4-star WR Joshua Jackson (Narbonne HS), 2-star kicker Parker Lewis (Saguaro HS/Scottsdale, Ariz.) and 3-star TE Jack Yary (Murrieta Valley HS).
