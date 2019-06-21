USC landed its second commitment of the day and fifth of the last week and a half Friday night as 3-star offensive tackle Andrew Milek (Brophy Prep/Chandler, Ariz.) announced his decision on Twitter.

Milek received his Trojans offer a couple weeks ago and was on campus this week for the first time. He liked what he saw and made a quick decision, becoming USC’s second OL commit of the last week along with 3-star OT Joey Wright (Bishop Manogue HS/Reno, Nev.).

His commitment comes on the heels of USC picking up a pledge earlier in the day from 3-star DT Kobe Pepe (St. John Bosco HS). The Trojans now have eight commitments in the 2020 class with half coming in the last week.