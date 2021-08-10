 TrojanSports - Photo gallery from USC's third preseason practice Monday
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-10 01:55:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Photo gallery from USC's third preseason practice Monday

Freshman nickel Jaylin Smith elevates to haul in the ball during individual drills while his teammates watch Monday.
Freshman nickel Jaylin Smith elevates to haul in the ball during individual drills while his teammates watch Monday.
Ryan Young • TrojanSports
@RyanYoungRivals

USC had its third practice of fall camp Monday, and TrojanSports.com has it covered from all angles.

Read:

-USC Practice 3: Kedon Slovis delivers highlights, defensive coaches share insights

-WATCH: Video interviews with USC defensive coaches and players

And below is our photo gallery from the Monday practice.

Head coach Clay Helton watches as safeties coach Craig Naivar directs the defensive backs in drills.
Head coach Clay Helton watches as safeties coach Craig Naivar directs the defensive backs in drills.
Naivar instructs the safeties during a drill Monday.
Naivar instructs the safeties during a drill Monday.
Redshirt freshman safety Chris Thompson, who transferred in May from Auburn, catches the ball during drills.
Redshirt freshman safety Chris Thompson, who transferred in May from Auburn, catches the ball during drills.
Junior linebacker Ralen Goforth during a tackling drill Monday.
Junior linebacker Ralen Goforth during a tackling drill Monday.
Freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart comes out of the tunnel for practice Monday.
Freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart comes out of the tunnel for practice Monday.
Dart during individual drills early in practice Monday.
Dart during individual drills early in practice Monday.
Freshman quarterback Miller Moss on his way out to the practice field
Freshman quarterback Miller Moss on his way out to the practice field
Moss during practice.
Moss during practice.
