PHOTOS: Check out our best shots from USC's season-opening win

in other news
COLUMN: Lincoln Riley sees 'massive progress' but still missing blind spots
Lincoln Riley isn't wrong that USC is close to this being a much different season. But he needs to accept why it isn't.
Three parting thoughts and critiques from USC's loss at Washington
The three thoughts we're left with leaving Husky Stadium after USC's 26-21 loss at Washington.
WATCH: Lincoln Riley postgame press conference after USC's loss at UW
Watch the postgame press conference after USC's 26-21 loss at Washington.
Join the postgame discussion after USC comes up short against Washington
The Trojans last-minute effort came up short dropping them to 4-5 on the season Saturday in Seattle.
Check out the pregame sights and sounds as USC warms up at Washington
Pregame videos from the field at Husky Stadium.
The USC men's basketball team opened the Eric Musselman Era on Monday night with a 77-51 win over Chattanooga inside Galen Center.
Check out our photos from the evening in the first official look at the new Trojans.
