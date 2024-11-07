Advertisement

COLUMN: Lincoln Riley sees 'massive progress' but still missing blind spots

COLUMN: Lincoln Riley sees 'massive progress' but still missing blind spots

Lincoln Riley isn't wrong that USC is close to this being a much different season. But he needs to accept why it isn't.

 • Ryan Young
Three parting thoughts and critiques from USC's loss at Washington

Three parting thoughts and critiques from USC's loss at Washington

The three thoughts we're left with leaving Husky Stadium after USC's 26-21 loss at Washington.

 • Ryan Young
WATCH: Lincoln Riley postgame press conference after USC's loss at UW

WATCH: Lincoln Riley postgame press conference after USC's loss at UW

Watch the postgame press conference after USC's 26-21 loss at Washington.

 • Ryan Young
Join the postgame discussion after USC comes up short against Washington

Join the postgame discussion after USC comes up short against Washington

The Trojans last-minute effort came up short dropping them to 4-5 on the season Saturday in Seattle.

 • Staff
Check out the pregame sights and sounds as USC warms up at Washington

Check out the pregame sights and sounds as USC warms up at Washington

Pregame videos from the field at Husky Stadium.

 • Ryan Young

PHOTOS: Check out our best shots from USC's season-opening win
Jeff McCulloch  •  TrojanSports
Staff Writer
The USC men's basketball team opened the Eric Musselman Era on Monday night with a 77-51 win over Chattanooga inside Galen Center.

Check out our photos from the evening in the first official look at the new Trojans.

