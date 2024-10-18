PODCAST: Assessing Lincoln Riley, Miller Moss and USC-Maryland picks

in other news
Everything USC coach Lincoln Riley said Tuesday of Maryland week
Full video and transcript of Lincoln Riley's comments after USC's Tuesday practice.
Recruiting Rumor Mill: The latest national buzz after a busy weekend
Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney touches on several key USC targets.
Lincoln Riley says USC will adjust travel routine for long trip to Maryland
USC will make a tweak to its travel routine this week.
Everything Lincoln Riley said on Trojans Live reflecting on loss to PSU
Full transcript from Lincoln Riley's comments on Trojans Live on Monday night.
The latest on USC five-star QB commit Julian Lewis
Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney has the latest on USC's five-star QB commit.
TrojanSports.com's Ryan Young and Tajwar Khandaker are back on the Trojan Talk Podcast taking stock of the Lincoln Riley Era through 2.5 seasons, assessing the chatter around quarterback Miller Moss, Big Ten officiating, changes they'd make personnel-wise for the Trojans and predictions for USC-Maryland this weekend.
