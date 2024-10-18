Advertisement

Published Oct 18, 2024
PODCAST: Assessing Lincoln Riley, Miller Moss and USC-Maryland picks
Ryan Young  •  TrojanSports
@RyanYoungRivals

TrojanSports.com's Ryan Young and Tajwar Khandaker are back on the Trojan Talk Podcast taking stock of the Lincoln Riley Era through 2.5 seasons, assessing the chatter around quarterback Miller Moss, Big Ten officiating, changes they'd make personnel-wise for the Trojans and predictions for USC-Maryland this weekend.

**LISTEN HERE**

