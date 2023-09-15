CARROLLTON, Georgia -- The Trojan Talk podcast traveled to Carrollton, Georgia, this week to visit 2026 five-star USC quarterback commit Julian Lewis.

Lewis, the top-ranked prospect in his class and one of the cover athletes for Sports Illustrated this week, talked about his connection with Lincoln Riley, why USC was the right choice for him, whether he intends to reclassify into the 2025 class, how he handles the huge spotlight on him at a young age and more.

We also talk to Carrollton HS football coach Joey King, who has been through this before when he coached Trevor Lawrence in high school.

Rivals analyst John Garcia Jr. also joins the show to give his scouting report on Lewis, why he was the clear choice for No. 1 overall prospect in the 2026 class and his expectations for the reclassification matter.

And our resident TrojanSports.com analyst Max Browne takes his weekly place on the podcast to pick USC's top five early-season MVPs not named Caleb Williams.

It's a full show.

**LISTEN HERE**