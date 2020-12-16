TrojanSports - Putting USC's early signing class in proper perspective

**Not subscribed? Now is the perfect time to change that. We're offering a FREE TRIAL through Jan. 29 for new subscribers. Just use promo code USCNSD and this link to get started. Returning former users can use this link to log-in first .**

Clay Helton wouldn't take the bait.

That wasn't surprising, but it felt obligatory to at least give the man a couple chances to claim some validation, some affirmation, some ... something.

A year ago, Helton was fairly criticized and scrutinized as USC finished with the lowest-ranked recruiting class in the Pac-12 (ultimately settling at No. 71 nationally when a 3-star TE signee ended up landing elsewhere in the summer). Even in a year with limited available scholarships, it was an unthinkable nadir for a program that had never finished lower than 18th since the start of the Rivals recruiting rankings in 2002 -- that coming in the preceding 2019 class -- and never worse than 13th before that.

USC was accustomed to competing for No. 1 in those rankings -- not jockeying with Northern Illinois.

If many in the fan base already doubted Helton's ability to get the job done on the field after USC went 13-12 over the last two seasons, they had even more to dwell on with the drastic recruiting downturn.

And oh, did they dwell.

The decision to bring Helton back -- yet again -- was derided, the program's ability to regain stature with recruits doubted and the Trojans' continued demise already decided by many.

But on Wednesday, Helton hopped on a Zoom call to talk about an early signing class that presently ranks No. 8 nationally (second in the Pac-12 behind Oregon), after a morning in which his Trojans landed a major recruiting win in signing coveted 4-star QB Jaxson Dart, and in the middle of a week in which his 5-0 team is preparing to play in the Pac-12 championship game.

Fans can continue to feel however which way they want about Helton's ability to get the program back to national championship contention. A five-game sample size involving three wild comeback victories and no games against any opponent even sniffing the national rankings only reveals so much, for sure. But the point of this is not a new referendum on the coach.

It's to say that at the very least, Helton had earned the opportunity to enjoy some of the spotlight on this day, because the most impressive feat through all of this was not 5-0 but the work he, his coaching staff and the Trojans' recruiting staff did to totally flip the narrative surrounding USC recruiting and the perception of the program among top prospects within the span of a year.

RELATED: Column: Trojans hit bull's-eye with bold QB recruiting gamble | Scouting reports and video for all of USC's signees | WATCH: Clay Helton recaps Early Signing Day

USC signed 19 players Wednesday, including 14 4-star prospects, 12 Rivals250 prospects and nine of the top 28 recruits in the state of California. They also landed Alabama DT transfer Ishmael Sopsher, who was a 4-star top-100 prospect in the 2019 class.

Just to drive the point home, a year ago the Trojans signed just two 4-stars, one Rivals250 prospect and just two of the top 35 in-state players. Again, unthinkable for U-S-C.

It's at least fading into the recesses of the rearview at this point, and the turnaround might not be done yet as the Trojans remain a top contender for 5-star local DE Korey Foreman (the No. 3 overall prospect in the country), 4-star local Rivals100 LB Raesjon Davis (presently committed to LSU but considering his options) and 4-star local Rivals250 CB Ceyair Wright.

"As we went into this year, just being honest, the most important thing, I was so excited about our team, but I was very nervous that recruits weren't going to get to see our brand of football or watch these kids play together and see the excitement of what it means to be a USC Trojan and see where this team is headed and what it can accomplish," Helton said Wednesday. "And so I'm so glad that we got the opportunities this fall to be able to play, to be able to show the talent that's on this team and guys coming in, being able to play with that talent and helping us on our way to competing for national championships. And these kids saw that.

"These kids saw that and really drew to it. A lot of these kids have been committed for a long time and it speaks to their character and their rock-solidness for how they felt about our program and our culture and where it's headed. So I'm really happy about today."

But, he was asked as a follow-up, is there a personal component to all this, a victory lap to be had in the wake of the vitriol, a wink to the worriers, etc.?

Again, no bite.

"I'm very appreciative for our staff because this was an unusual year, living in the world of technology and having to recruit with technology. We really felt like relationships were going to be ultra important. I think one of the greatest gifts you can give somebody is your time. So we duct taped phones and iPads to our heads and then just went as hard as we could in building relationships and just spending the time with recruits and gaining their faith, their trust," Helton said. "And then putting a product on the field, like I said. We're so glad to have a full boat this year; that always helps, but we also signed some really quality players that can really help us in the future. So it was a very good day, and like I said, hopefully we'll have continued good days in the near future."

He's right on that first point. The work of the recruiting department -- a long-understaffed unit led over the last two years by director of player personnel Spencer Harris and director of scouting and recruiting strategy Trey Johnson -- provided the foundation for what came to fruition Wednesday, especially in a year where, as Helton mentioned, unique strategies and long-distance recruiting were the key to the game. Ultimately, everybody involved in the process last year was hamstrung and undercut by the rampant speculation about Helton's future. While it wasn't the outcome fans clamored for, removing that uncertainty at least temporarily freed up the rest of the pieces to fall into place recruiting-wise.

Additional resources poured into the program in the way of football graphics and video staff played further into the particular demands of a pandemic recruiting cycle. And the Trojans' overhaul of the defensive staff was a driving force for creating some fresh momentum.

Cornerbacks coach Donte Williams, hired away from Oregon in February, delivered on his billing as an ace recruiter, not only pairing with new safeties coach Craig Naivar to sign five 4-star DBs (so far), but also impacting the efforts across the board. For instance, Williams was influential in USC flipping 4-star Rivals100 Mater Dei HS WR Kyron Ware-Hudson from Oregon in recent weeks.

As for those five DBs -- 4-star Rivals250 corners Prophet Brown (Elk Grove, Calif.) and Jaylin Smith (Bishop Alemany HS), and Rivals250 safeties Calen Bullock (Muir HS), Xamarion Gordon (Warren HS) and fellow 4-star safety Anthony Beavers (Narbonne HS) -- it's again worth noting that USC signed no defensive backs last cycle despite, you know, hoping to do so.