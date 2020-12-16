TrojanSports - Putting USC's early signing class in proper perspective

Putting USC's early signing class in proper perspective
Clay Helton wouldn't take the bait.
That wasn't surprising, but it felt obligatory to at least give the man a couple chances to claim some validation, some affirmation, some ... something.
A year ago, Helton was fairly criticized and scrutinized as USC finished with the lowest-ranked recruiting class in the Pac-12 (ultimately settling at No. 71 nationally when a 3-star TE signee ended up landing elsewhere in the summer). Even in a year with limited available scholarships, it was an unthinkable nadir for a program that had never finished lower than 18th since the start of the Rivals recruiting rankings in 2002 -- that coming in the preceding 2019 class -- and never worse than 13th before that.
USC was accustomed to competing for No. 1 in those rankings -- not jockeying with Northern Illinois.
If many in the fan base already doubted Helton's ability to get the job done on the field after USC went 13-12 over the last two seasons, they had even more to dwell on with the drastic recruiting downturn.
And oh, did they dwell.
The decision to bring Helton back -- yet again -- was derided, the program's ability to regain stature with recruits doubted and the Trojans' continued demise already decided by many.
But on Wednesday, Helton hopped on a Zoom call to talk about an early signing class that presently ranks No. 8 nationally (second in the Pac-12 behind Oregon), after a morning in which his Trojans landed a major recruiting win in signing coveted 4-star QB Jaxson Dart, and in the middle of a week in which his 5-0 team is preparing to play in the Pac-12 championship game.
Fans can continue to feel however which way they want about Helton's ability to get the program back to national championship contention. A five-game sample size involving three wild comeback victories and no games against any opponent even sniffing the national rankings only reveals so much, for sure. But the point of this is not a new referendum on the coach.
It's to say that at the very least, Helton had earned the opportunity to enjoy some of the spotlight on this day, because the most impressive feat through all of this was not 5-0 but the work he, his coaching staff and the Trojans' recruiting staff did to totally flip the narrative surrounding USC recruiting and the perception of the program among top prospects within the span of a year.
RELATED: Column: Trojans hit bull's-eye with bold QB recruiting gamble | Scouting reports and video for all of USC's signees | WATCH: Clay Helton recaps Early Signing Day
USC signed 19 players Wednesday, including 14 4-star prospects, 12 Rivals250 prospects and nine of the top 28 recruits in the state of California. They also landed Alabama DT transfer Ishmael Sopsher, who was a 4-star top-100 prospect in the 2019 class.
Just to drive the point home, a year ago the Trojans signed just two 4-stars, one Rivals250 prospect and just two of the top 35 in-state players. Again, unthinkable for U-S-C.
It's at least fading into the recesses of the rearview at this point, and the turnaround might not be done yet as the Trojans remain a top contender for 5-star local DE Korey Foreman (the No. 3 overall prospect in the country), 4-star local Rivals100 LB Raesjon Davis (presently committed to LSU but considering his options) and 4-star local Rivals250 CB Ceyair Wright.
"As we went into this year, just being honest, the most important thing, I was so excited about our team, but I was very nervous that recruits weren't going to get to see our brand of football or watch these kids play together and see the excitement of what it means to be a USC Trojan and see where this team is headed and what it can accomplish," Helton said Wednesday. "And so I'm so glad that we got the opportunities this fall to be able to play, to be able to show the talent that's on this team and guys coming in, being able to play with that talent and helping us on our way to competing for national championships. And these kids saw that.
"These kids saw that and really drew to it. A lot of these kids have been committed for a long time and it speaks to their character and their rock-solidness for how they felt about our program and our culture and where it's headed. So I'm really happy about today."
But, he was asked as a follow-up, is there a personal component to all this, a victory lap to be had in the wake of the vitriol, a wink to the worriers, etc.?
Again, no bite.
"I'm very appreciative for our staff because this was an unusual year, living in the world of technology and having to recruit with technology. We really felt like relationships were going to be ultra important. I think one of the greatest gifts you can give somebody is your time. So we duct taped phones and iPads to our heads and then just went as hard as we could in building relationships and just spending the time with recruits and gaining their faith, their trust," Helton said. "And then putting a product on the field, like I said. We're so glad to have a full boat this year; that always helps, but we also signed some really quality players that can really help us in the future. So it was a very good day, and like I said, hopefully we'll have continued good days in the near future."
He's right on that first point. The work of the recruiting department -- a long-understaffed unit led over the last two years by director of player personnel Spencer Harris and director of scouting and recruiting strategy Trey Johnson -- provided the foundation for what came to fruition Wednesday, especially in a year where, as Helton mentioned, unique strategies and long-distance recruiting were the key to the game. Ultimately, everybody involved in the process last year was hamstrung and undercut by the rampant speculation about Helton's future. While it wasn't the outcome fans clamored for, removing that uncertainty at least temporarily freed up the rest of the pieces to fall into place recruiting-wise.
Additional resources poured into the program in the way of football graphics and video staff played further into the particular demands of a pandemic recruiting cycle. And the Trojans' overhaul of the defensive staff was a driving force for creating some fresh momentum.
Cornerbacks coach Donte Williams, hired away from Oregon in February, delivered on his billing as an ace recruiter, not only pairing with new safeties coach Craig Naivar to sign five 4-star DBs (so far), but also impacting the efforts across the board. For instance, Williams was influential in USC flipping 4-star Rivals100 Mater Dei HS WR Kyron Ware-Hudson from Oregon in recent weeks.
As for those five DBs -- 4-star Rivals250 corners Prophet Brown (Elk Grove, Calif.) and Jaylin Smith (Bishop Alemany HS), and Rivals250 safeties Calen Bullock (Muir HS), Xamarion Gordon (Warren HS) and fellow 4-star safety Anthony Beavers (Narbonne HS) -- it's again worth noting that USC signed no defensive backs last cycle despite, you know, hoping to do so.
#TakeBackTheWest pic.twitter.com/Mp9Z5B9xym— Craig Naivar (@Coach_Naivar) December 17, 2020
Defensive line coach Vic So'oto, meanwhile, has had the task of trying to close the deal with Foreman, the top priority period. In the meantime, he signed 4-star DT Jay Toia (Grace Brethren HS), 3-star DE Colin Mobley (Hyattsville, Md.) and landed the 4-star Alabama DT transfer Sopsher (Amite, La.)
And defensive coordinator Todd Orlando brought in 4-star Rivals250 linebacker Julien Simon (Tacoma, Wash.).
"Really excited about this group," Helton said of the defensive haul. "I think ultra-talented group but as much as they are talented, they are great people and great students and fit our culture."
Offensively, the story was the Trojans' quarterback recruiting efforts, landing two highly-ranked 4-star QBs in Miller Moss (Bishop Alemany HS) and Dart (Corner Canyon HS/Draper, Utah), while in the process losing longtime 4-star commit Jake Garcia to Miami.
"In evaluating them and getting to know them, first of all, they started off having those winning intangibles that a quarterback has to have. Winners win, and they’re winners," Helton said. "Obviously they’ve got the mechanical things you look for, from decision-making, timing, accuracy, but they also lift their programs up. We saw that with both kids. ...
"They saw that we hadn’t signed a quarterback last year, that there was a two-year gap, and there was an opportunity to come compete at a very young age and play at a very young age. That’s all you want as a quarterback, to be able to step in a room, compete, and the best guy plays. That’s what this place has always been. Championship-level quarterbacks. We’re very fortunate to get both Miller and Jaxson, and I cannot wait to work with both of them."
USC signed three offensive linemen Wednesday in 4-star Rivals250 OT Mason Murphy (JSerra HS), 3-star OG Maximus Gibbs (St. John Bosco HS) and 3-star OT Ty Buchanan (Corpus Christi, Texas).
The Trojans landed the running back they needed in 4-star Rivals250 standout Brandon Campbell (Houston, Texas), after not signing a RB last cycle.
They signed three wide receivers in 4-star Rivals250 guys Ware-Hudson (Mater Dei HS) and Michael Jackson III (Las Vegas, Nev.), and high-upside 3-star Joseph Manjack (Houston, Texas), who was not publicly committed before Wednesday and was a priority target.
And USC also brings in two tight ends, including its highest-ranked overall prospect in 4-star Michael Trigg (Tampa, Fla., No. 68 overall national prospect) and 3-star Lake McRee (Austin, Texas).
"I think it's really a culmination of the resources that were given as well as the work ethic of our coaching staff and the relationships that we built. Everybody pulled in the same direction," Helton said. "We had a detailed plan of where we wanted to go. We had the numbers, which was very important this time around, and we knew exactly what we wanted to accomplish and who we wanted to accomplish it with, and we were able to have some early success as you saw in the spring and the summer. And then by building those relationships, we held onto those relationships for the most part. That was an important piece.
"And then you look up toward the end we've garnered some great additions today and hopeful we'll continue that in the near future, but I think everybody pulling in the same area, the work ethic that's happened and the resources that have been given, I've got a great staff -- both from a coaching staff, a recruiting staff, an operations staff, graphic design staff, video production staff, they're all in. We're all in it together, and we have this enormous text thread where it's just us. We celebrate all wins and it's hilarious to be able to see these guys celebrate every win and every kid and just celebrate each other. ... It was about our team and our university and we're reaping benefits today because of it."
The only recruiting battle USC lost on Wednesday was for 4-star Gardena Serra HS cornerback Devin Kirkwood, who signed with UCLA after recently decommitting from the Bruins.
But again, the secondary is a position of strength as is in this class, and it could get stronger if USC lands Wright, who is announcing his decision Jan. 2 during the All-American Bowl TV special on NBC.
Ditto for Foreman, who was expected to sign this week but keep it secret until Jan. 2. His decision will ultimately have a major impact on the overall perception of this USC recruiting class. If he's a part of it, the Trojans have a shot at a top-5 national class, but more to the point they will have reeled in the biggest fish in the local pond and beat out recent national championship programs like Clemson and LSU in the process.
That's the major remaining storyline, and it could certainly go any which way.
Trying to lure in Davis, the 4-star LSU LB commit who comes from a family of USC fans and seems to be looking at the Trojans differently after their progress this year, and possibly looking to add a second RB (3-star Conroe, Texas, standout Alton McCaskill is a primary lead) are other potential later additions to monitor.
If there is going to be a criticism of this class, it will be that the Trojans haven't solidified enough 4-star talent on either side of the line, but honestly, all three offensive line prospects carry significant intrigue, Sopsher boosts the DL situation and Foreman, again, would change the entire complexion of that unit. One linebacker isn't ideal, but two with Davis involved would certainly be.
All in all, most of the Trojans' needs have been checked -- and largely with highly-ranked talent.
While it's understood that USC fans are accustomed to top 10 -- really top 5 recruiting classes -- and that results like this should be expected rather than exalted, what makes this No. 8 (and potentially climbing) class a major success is that the Trojans weren't starting from a position of strength this cycle. Quite the opposite. There was every reason for fans and critics to doubt whether this coach, or this program with this coach, could get USC back to more familiar recruiting stature.
Regardless of how anything else plays out between now and February, the Trojans have at least gotten back in range while distancing the stigma of the 2020 cycle. If they close the deal a few more times with the aforementioned names, well, at that point maybe it would be worth lobbing the question up to Helton once more.
"We're in a great spot right now obviously," he said. "There are some big fish that are yet out there that when you're at USC you've got to compete for and compete over the next couple days or if it goes all the way to February. So we're in a terrific place for it being the first signing day. We got a little work to do as we continue to February."
Breaking down USC's 2021 early signing class
Early Enrollees
4-star S Anthony Beavers Jr. ... 6-2, 195 ... Baldwin Hills, CA (St. Bernard)
4-star S Calen Bullock (No. 8 S, No. 131 overall) ... 6-2, 175 ... Pasadena, CA (John Muir)
4-star Brandon Campbell (No. 9 RB, No. 192 overall) ... 5-11,195 ... Houston, TX (Lamar Consolidated)
4-star QB Jaxson Dart (No. 5 Dual, No. 105 overall) ... 6-3, 210 ... Kaysville, UT (Corner Canyon)
4-star S Xamarion Gordon (No. 18 S, No. 237 overall) ... 6-2, 190 ... Downey, Calif. (Warren)
4-star WR Michael Jackson III (No. 32 WR, No. 196 overall) ... 6-0, 200 ... Las Vegas, NV (Desert Pines)
3-star TE Lake McRee ... 6-5, 220 ... Austin, TX (Lake Travis)
4-star QB Miller Moss (No. 7 Pro, No. 107 overall) ... 6-2, 200 ... Los Angeles, CA (Bishop Alemany)
4-star LB Julien Simon (No. 9 OLB, No. 144 overall) ... 6-2, 220 ... Tacoma, WA (Lincoln)
4-star Jay Toia ... 6-3, 325 ... Inglewood, CA (Grace Brethren)
Enrolling in the summer
4-star CB Prophet Brown (No. 8 CB, No. 117 overall) ... 6-0, 180 ... Sacramento, CA (Monterey Trail)
3-star OT Ty Buchanan ... 6-6, 290 ... Corpus Christi, TX (Calallen)
3-star OG Maximus Gibbs ... 6-6, 360 ... Norwalk, CA (St. John Bosco)
3-star WR Joseph Manjack ... 6-4, 200 ... Tomball, TX (Tomball Memorial)
3-star DE Colin Mobley ... 6-4, 270 ... Washington, D.C. (DeMatha Catholic)
4-star OT Mason Murphy ... (No. 23 OT, No. 229 overall) ... 6-6, 290 ... Riverside, CA (JSerra Catholic)
4-star ATH Jaylin Smith (No. 5 ATH, No. 220 overall) ... 5-11, 180 ... Palmdale, CA (Bishop Alemany)
4-star TE Michael Trigg (No. 3 TE, No. 68 overall) ... 6-5, 230 ... Tampa, FL (Carrollwood Day)
4-star WR Kyron Ware-Hudson (No. 16 WR, No. 86 overall) ... 6-2, 205 ... Duarte, CA (Mater Dei)