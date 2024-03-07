Five-star USC quarterback commit Julian Lewis begins his spring visits tour this weekend, checking out Alabama on Friday with subsequent trips set for Georgia, Auburn, Colorado and finally another visit with the Trojans on March 30.

Naturally, USC fans are feeling some anxiety about the Bulldogs' continued strong push to keep the Carrollton, Georgia, standout close to home and the fact that Lewis is still looking at so many schools despite committing to USC back in August.

Lewis, the No. 1-ranked overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting class (after reclassifying from 2026), and his father T.C. Lewis talked to TrojanSports.com last weekend, sharing perspective into what they're looking for from those visits and where everything stands in the QB's recruitment.

"I already know what all the schools have going on. It's kind of more just like to go hang out at the school and see what the actual environment is like outside of football," Julian Lewis said.

His father, meanwhile, went a little more in-depth about the importance of taking one more look around this spring.