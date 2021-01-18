TrojanSports - Recruiting Exit Interview: LB Julien Simon reflects on his USC recruitment

Recruiting Exit Interview: LB Julien Simon reflects on his USC recruitment
**As a precursor to our upcoming signature USC Next Up series of in-depth feature stories on the Trojans' incoming freshmen, we also conducted some Recruiting Exit Interviews, going back through the memorable moments, anecdotes and reflections on the recruiting process.**
USC added only one linebacker during the early signing period, making 4-star standout Julien Simon out of Tacoma, Wash., one of the most significant prospects in the Trojans' 2021 recruiting class.
USC was actually the first overall scholarship offer that Simon received, the very start of his recruiting process, but he had no idea then that he would ultimately end up in Los Angeles.
Before he officially moved in at USC last week as an early enrollee, he talked with TrojanSports.com, reflecting back on some of the key moments and memories from that process and how strong relationships built along the way helped lead him to the Trojans.
As you look back on the recruiting process now that it's over, what was the biggest surprise about the experience?
Simon: "I guess you would say the offers. Honestly, as you know, I was recruited very early -- my freshman year. And the craziest thing about it is my first offer turned out to be the school I'm going to, which is even crazier. Once I got my first one, man, it took off and it felt like I was getting offered every other week."
What's the closest you came at any point to choosing a different school?
Simon: "You know what, I don't know. 'SC was kind of like, I would say 'SC wasn't on my radar as much as it was toward the end of it, but I don't think I really got close to picking any other school just because I was taking it slowly and trying to really value my options and look at my options. So I wouldn't say I got close to picking one -- just USC wasn't on my radar [at times] as much as it was toward the end of it."
What were the final weeks before signing day like -- did other schools try to come in and sway you late?
Simon: "Not at all. Not at all. Ever since I committed actually I haven't heard a word from another school. And I think a lot of that had to do with how I respected them and I valued their time and I actually thanked the coaches that were closest to me, and that was coach Bobby Kennedy from Stanford and coach Don Pellum from UCLA. I actually took out the time to thank them, and I appreciate them for the time they took to recruit me. Of course, I let the world know, but I had to let them know myself that I was choosing USC."
