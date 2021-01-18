TrojanSports - Recruiting Exit Interview: LB Julien Simon reflects on his USC recruitment

As you look back on the recruiting process now that it's over, what was the biggest surprise about the experience?

Simon: "I guess you would say the offers. Honestly, as you know, I was recruited very early -- my freshman year. And the craziest thing about it is my first offer turned out to be the school I'm going to, which is even crazier. Once I got my first one, man, it took off and it felt like I was getting offered every other week."

What's the closest you came at any point to choosing a different school?

Simon: "You know what, I don't know. 'SC was kind of like, I would say 'SC wasn't on my radar as much as it was toward the end of it, but I don't think I really got close to picking any other school just because I was taking it slowly and trying to really value my options and look at my options. So I wouldn't say I got close to picking one -- just USC wasn't on my radar [at times] as much as it was toward the end of it."

What were the final weeks before signing day like -- did other schools try to come in and sway you late?

Simon: "Not at all. Not at all. Ever since I committed actually I haven't heard a word from another school. And I think a lot of that had to do with how I respected them and I valued their time and I actually thanked the coaches that were closest to me, and that was coach Bobby Kennedy from Stanford and coach Don Pellum from UCLA. I actually took out the time to thank them, and I appreciate them for the time they took to recruit me. Of course, I let the world know, but I had to let them know myself that I was choosing USC."