During the Polynesian Bowl last month in Honolulu, Hawaii, event organizers assembled a handful of the top emerging local prospects to meet with the visiting reporters.

Most were from the 2020 class, but Mason Tufaga -- a 2021 linebacker from St. Louis School in Honolulu -- was already garnering offers from notable programs and joined for the media event as well.

At that time, he had offers from Hawaii, Oregon, Oregon State and Utah while noting that he was especially hoping for a USC offer to come his way at some point.

Well, he didn't have to wait long. Just a couple weeks after that conversation, on Jan. 31, Tufaga tweeted out that the Trojans had officially offered him.

"To get that call that I received an offer from USC meant more than words could express," Tufaga told TrojanSports.com on Thursday, reflecting back on the moment. "I've watched USC football since I can remember and seen all the greats come excel in all areas of their lives."