WATCH: USC signees close out Polynesian Bowl with strong performances

USC was represented at the 2025 Polynesian Bowl by five incoming players highlighted by freshman quarterback Husan Longstreet. The four-star recruit was impressive in Friday's game and earned the Co-MVP honors on offense alongside Oregon-bound receiver Dakorien Moore. The duo linked up for a go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter on a 75-yard play.

Longstreet finished the game with 278 yards passing with 4 touchdowns on 15 completions and 23 attempts to go with 21 yards rushing.

Linebacker Matai Tagoa'i finished with team-high 4 tackles on the other side for Team Mauka while cornerback Alex Graham put together an impressive finish in the fourth quarter to rack up 7 tackles. You can view all three players in the clips above from Friday's game in Honolulu.

Longstreet is wearing No. 4 in blue while Graham is No. 7 on that same team with Tagoa'i wearing No. 9 in red for Team Mauka.