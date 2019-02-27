When USC gave a scholarship offer to 2020 offensive tackle Jeffrey Persi back in December, the JSerra Catholic High School prospect held eight offers and was just starting to see his stock soar.

More than two months later he's up to two dozen offers with plans to check out a bunch of those schools in person this spring.

“It’s kind of crazy just trying to take it all in," he told TrojanSports.com. "... I never really knew how it would go. It’s definitely really cool, though, to be in the position that I am.”

Persi, who checks in at 6-foot-7 and 260 pounds, is rated a 3-star prospect, but that belies the level of interest he's receiving nationally.

UCLA, Michigan and Oklahoma are the programs pursuing him the most aggressively at the moment, he said, with the Bruins especially interested.

“[UCLA OL coach Justin Frye] is the one I’m talking to the most and we’ve been in contact the most. His main thing is that he really thinks he’d be good for my development," Persi said.

So where does USC stand at this point?

Well, the Trojans have not been especially active in Persi's recruitment since extending him the offer -- “To be honest, I haven’t really talked to them in a while," he said -- but there's still time and they remain on his radar.

He's planning to take an unofficial visit to USC on March 7 to check out spring practice.