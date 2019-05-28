USC has continued to expand its search for offensive linemen in this 2020 class, doling out a handful of fresh offers in recent weeks.

We've written about a couple of those new targets -- 4-star OT Connor McLaughlin (Tampa, Fla.), who is very high on the Trojans, and in-state JUCO OT Kilian Zierer, who is open but favoring UCLA at the moment.

In this latest edition of Recruiting Rumblings, we delve further into the Trojans' OL search, catching up with a local OT prospect who is very high on USC after his recent offer and another who took a recent unofficial visit and is hoping to land an offer.