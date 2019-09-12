Anthony Beavers had just committed to Oregon in mid April when a couple weeks or so later the hometown program with the rich history came through with an offer.

Beavers, a 4-star 2021 ATH and Rivals150 prospect from Narbonne High School, remains committed to the Ducks and says the connection is strong there, but he's also remaining open to USC as the Trojans are recruiting him hard since that offer.

"I talk to USC every day so we're building a relationship. We're just building a relationship," Beavers told TrojanSports.com. "I'm really hearing from everybody from the recruiting [staff], coach [Tim] Drevno, coach [Chris Hawkins], coach [Greg] Burns, I'm really hearing from everybody -- everybody on the coaching staff.

