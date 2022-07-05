Recruiting: Where things stand with USC's June official visitors
More than a couple weeks have passed since USC's big official visitor weekend of June 17-19, and we've made the rounds collecting as much intel as we can on all of the key targets who checked out the Trojans last month.
So far, USC has landed four commitments from prospects who visited in June, and if we read the emoji alerts on Twitter correctly, there could be as many as three more silent commits that were teased but haven't announced yet.
(Fine print: Trying to interpret emoji alerts from the USC football account and various related accounts is a most inexact science so don't hold us to that number in any way, shape of form. Thank you -- the management.)
With that said, we've talked to most of the uncommitted recruits who visited USC last month -- including our recruiting roadtrip to Texas last week -- so let's look at what we know (and what we don't) about each.
In order of their visits ...
June 9
Three-star offensive lineman Caleb Lomu is part of USC's expanded (still-expanding?) search for OL leads in this class. He took an unofficial visit to USC on June 9, picking up an offer that day. The Trojans wanted to get Lomu back on campus for an official visit, but it didn't happen in June, as he took his planned OVs to UCLA, Utah, Arizona and Cal. He came away truly impressed by Lincoln Riley and the direction of the program and also spent an hour with offensive coordinator/OL coach Josh Henson. Lomu told us the late offer doesn't rule the Trojans out and he'd ideally like to get back for an official visit, but unless that happens after the current dead period ends in late July or in the fall, we're projecting him to land elsewhere at this point. Utah and Arizona look like the strong favorites.
Notable quote: "It was just so cool to meet [Lincoln Riley]. You can just tell he knows what he's doing. He's a totally chill dude. You always have these thoughts on head coaches before you meet them, and then you actually meet them and it's like way different. He's super easy to talk to and what he says, it's all true. He says he's going to turn the place around and I totally believe that."
Coverage: OT Caleb Lomu talks recent USC offer, visit and where things stand with the Trojans
USC's chances: The Trojans have some work to do here, starting with getting Lomu back for an official visit at some point, if they're going to have a real chance. But he could make a commitment decision elsewhere before that happens.
June 10-12
USC was the second of three programs to host highly-coveted four-star linebacker Tackett Curtis in June, following a Wisconsin visit and prior to his final trip of the month to Ohio State. We talked to Curtis at length after his June 10-12 Trojans visit and he couldn't have felt better about the experience. He emphasized his close relationship with USC ILBs coach Brian Odom, a connection that goes back to Odom's time at Oklahoma, and another person close to Curtis told us after that visit "The kid loves USC." That much indeed seems clear. What we don't know is how he felt after the Ohio State official visit -- we're still working on a second update -- but we continue to view the Trojans as a true contender here. He's expected to announce a decision in late July.
Notable quote: "[USC is in] a really, really good spot. They're in the best spot they could be in. Really, really good spot."
Coverage: LB Tackett Curtis goes in-depth on his USC official visit and where the Trojans stand
USC's chances: Toss-up. Ohio State has always loomed as a major threat and there is some fresh buzz that Wisconsin can't be counted out either.
