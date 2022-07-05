Recruiting: Where things stand with USC's June official visitors

More than a couple weeks have passed since USC's big official visitor weekend of June 17-19, and we've made the rounds collecting as much intel as we can on all of the key targets who checked out the Trojans last month.

So far, USC has landed four commitments from prospects who visited in June, and if we read the emoji alerts on Twitter correctly, there could be as many as three more silent commits that were teased but haven't announced yet.

(Fine print: Trying to interpret emoji alerts from the USC football account and various related accounts is a most inexact science so don't hold us to that number in any way, shape of form. Thank you -- the management.)

With that said, we've talked to most of the uncommitted recruits who visited USC last month -- including our recruiting roadtrip to Texas last week -- so let's look at what we know (and what we don't) about each.

In order of their visits ...