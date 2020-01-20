The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reported Monday morning that Graham Harrell is expected to remain at USC after interviewing for the Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator position last week.

While USC's prolonged defensive coordinator search may finally be drawing to a close soon , the latest reports indicate the Trojans won't to worry about losing their offensive coordinator at this point.

SOURCES: #USC OC Graham Harrell, who was a candidate to be the offensive coordinator of the #Eagles , is expected to remain with the Trojans, sources tell me & @AntonioCMorales .

Harrell signed a contract extension with USC last month reported to be worth $1.2 million annually for three years. That came after he was courted by Texas and other schools following a succesfull first season with the Trojans.

Harrell had a pronounced impact this fall, with USC ranking 20th nationally in total offense (454.0 yards per game) after finishing 84th (382.6) in 2018 under Tee Martin/Clay Helton.

The Trojans overcame multiple injuries at the quarterback position and true freshman Kedon Slovis emerged into one of the top passers in the country, as USC ranked sixth nationally in passing offense (335.8 YPG).

"At the end of the day, I want to win a national championship. Of all the opportunities I had to do that, this is the best opportunity," Harrell said upon signing that extension last month.

**Discuss on Trojan Talk**