Bowl invitations and announcements will come out Sunday, but the San Diego Union-Tribune is reporting that the Holiday Bowl, played at the San Diego Padres' Petco Park, is expected to extend invitations to USC and Clemson.

That would pit Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley against his brother, Tigers offensive coordinator Garrett Riley.

The Union-Tribune's Kirk Kenney reports the matchup will be announced at midday Sunday, barring a late change in plans.

Among the bowl games with fixed Pac-12 ties, the Holiday Bowl has the third priority to choose among Pac-12 teams behind the Alamo Bowl and the Las Vegas Bowl.

It's expected that Washington and Oregon -- who play in the Pac-12 championship game Friday -- will likely be selected for College Football Playoff and/or New Year's Six bowl games. Arizona was next in the conference standings while Oregon State, Utah and USC were tied for fourth.

The Trojans (7-5) have previously played in the Holiday Bowl in 2014 (winning 45-42 over Nebraska), 2015 (losing 23-21 to Wisconsin) and 2019 (losing 49-24 to Iowa). Those games were played in now defunct Qualcomm Stadium while the bowl game has since moved to San Diego's Major League Baseball stadium, Petco Park.

Clemson won its last four games of the regular season to finish 8-4.

The Union-Tribune reports that Oregon State was the bowl game's Pac-12 target before head coach Jonathan Smith left for the job at Michigan State, which then elevated USC as a more desirable option even though it is unclear -- and probably unlikely -- that star quarterback Caleb Williams plays for the Trojans.