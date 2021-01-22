TrojanSports - Report: USC TEs coach John David Baker to take job at Ole Miss

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg and Chris Low reported Friday evening that USC tight ends coach John David Baker is expected to leave for a job at Ole Miss.

The Athletic's Bruce Feldman added further context, reporting that Baker would become the passing game coordinator in addition to tight ends coach with the Rebels.

Baker, who played quarterback at Abilene Christian in Texas, spent one season as the Trojans' TEs coach after a year as an offensive analyst. He had joined the program when Graham Harrell was hired as offensive coordinator, as the two are close friends.

"We’re about as close to brothers as you can get without actually being brothers," Baker said last March. "We’ve known each other for a long time. The cool thing about us is our relationship was forged as a friendship before it was colleagues. So we have a lot of trust in each other. We’re pretty close."