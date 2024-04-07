"I was actually surprised by how awesome the trip was," Jones told TrojanSports. "Me and my dad had a very good time. I didn't know that much going into it about what USC could do for their student athletes, and I was definitely very surprised about what all they offer and the opportunities USC does have on campus."

Through his time spent with the coaching staff and team on campus, plus his extended look the players during practice, Jones ended his visit with a lot more knowledge about the Trojans.

"They're a very prestigious school, their academics are very, very high," he said. "Seeing the statistics and what I learned from this trip was that having a USC degree will get you very far in life. Another thing would be all the connections that they have just being in LA and all that. All those things helping you in life.