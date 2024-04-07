Rivals100 LB Christian Jones recaps 'awesome' weekend visit to USC
There are plenty of programs vying for an eventual commitment from four-star linebacker Christian Jones. The Rivals100 recruit from Westside High in Omaha, Nebraska has already been busy taking visits up to this point in his recruitment, and USC was one program he wanted to make an effort to see this spring.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pound recruit spent the weekend in Los Angeles giving him an opportunity to continue building his bond with the Trojans coaching staff and learn more about the program.
Jones left the visit feeling positive about the direction of the relationship.
"I was actually surprised by how awesome the trip was," Jones told TrojanSports. "Me and my dad had a very good time. I didn't know that much going into it about what USC could do for their student athletes, and I was definitely very surprised about what all they offer and the opportunities USC does have on campus."
Through his time spent with the coaching staff and team on campus, plus his extended look the players during practice, Jones ended his visit with a lot more knowledge about the Trojans.
"They're a very prestigious school, their academics are very, very high," he said. "Seeing the statistics and what I learned from this trip was that having a USC degree will get you very far in life. Another thing would be all the connections that they have just being in LA and all that. All those things helping you in life.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news