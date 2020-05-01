News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-01 21:13:51 -0500') }} football Edit

See how USC's coaches reacted to 4-star WR Quay Davis' Trojans commitment

Ryan Young • TrojanSports
Publisher
@RyanYoungRivals

It's now appointment viewing after every USC commitment as the Trojans' coaching staff and recruiting department celebrates the good news with funny gifs and memes.

Here's the roundup of the best responses to 4-star WR Quaydarius Davis (Dallas, Texas) announcing his USC commitment Friday night.

RELATED: Read more on the USC staff's increased social media presence

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}