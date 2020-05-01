See how USC's coaches reacted to 4-star WR Quay Davis' Trojans commitment
It's now appointment viewing after every USC commitment as the Trojans' coaching staff and recruiting department celebrates the good news with funny gifs and memes.
Here's the roundup of the best responses to 4-star WR Quaydarius Davis (Dallas, Texas) announcing his USC commitment Friday night.
⚔️ FACTOR https://t.co/fyorQxnzsh— Graham Harrell (@CoachHarrellUSC) May 2, 2020
What a way to start the weekend!!!@kearycolbert making moves!!#FightOn ✌️ pic.twitter.com/v6W5BVEJo2— Trey Johnson (@USCTreyJ) May 2, 2020
Trojans out there dropping them haymakers. 👊🏾 #FightOnFriday Now all I need is a @Whataburger pic.twitter.com/xG7XTgnmDB— Keary Colbert (@kearycolbert) May 2, 2020
Sound it! 🚨🚨🚨— Spencer Harris (@S_HarrisUSC) May 2, 2020
2019 Air Raid = 3 WRs combine for 252 Catches, 3229 Yards, 23 Touchdowns
2020 Air Raid = @Kedonslovis @amonra_stbrown @tswag@DrakeLondon_ will have something to say
2021 Air Raid = RELOAD https://t.co/9E0EG77G9T
I can’t keep up with all these commitments @USC_FB @kearycolbert #FightOn✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/EsGqWHMLuf— Gordon Thomas Jr. (@GordoUSC) May 2, 2020
😂😂 #FightOn✌️ #TexasTrojans https://t.co/gFGNoAX4Mu— John David Baker (@coach_jdbaker) May 2, 2020
😎#FightOn✌️ https://t.co/ynEu9iZh33 pic.twitter.com/deBUX2ez6g— John David Baker (@coach_jdbaker) May 2, 2020
Damn I see you @kearycolbert getting those WHEELS outta The Lone Star State, straight outta the #TripleD #TheBestHeadWest pic.twitter.com/FTzv53B9gD— Craig Naivar (@Coach_Naivar) May 2, 2020
Welcome.@kearycolbert ✌️#TakeBackTheWest pic.twitter.com/xrn0slwYqL— Todd Orlando (@CoachTOrlando) May 2, 2020
That #FridayMood @kearycolbert ‼️ pic.twitter.com/DWNPKl7G6r— gavin morris (@DaGman7) May 2, 2020
Y’all Welcome My Boy @TheQuayDavis2 To The USC Family He’s Home Now‼️🦍 Who Y’all Want Next? #FightOn ✌🏾— Brandon (BC) Campbell 4🌟 RB (@2021BC) May 2, 2020