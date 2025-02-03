See where USC's 2026 commits landed in new Rivals250 rankings

USC was already off to a strong start in the 2026 recruiting class with eight early commits, and coming off a successful and well-attended junior day Saturday the Trojans could be poised for a big surge in the recruiting rankings this cycle.

Plenty still has to play out as the full focus is really just turning to the 2026 class, but the Trojans check in at No. 3 in the Rivals rankings so far and have four commits in the new Rivals100, which was released Monday.

Here's a look at USC's 2026 class as it stands at this early point in the process ...

