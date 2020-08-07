TrojanSports - Taking stock of USC's 2021 recruiting class: Offensive line

NOT SUBSCRIBED BUT WANT TO READ THE FULL SERIES? Get a FREE TRIAL through Oct. 1 by signing up today using promo code USCFree2020. New subscribers can use this link here , while previous returning subscribers can start here and log-in first .**

**TrojanSports.com is taking an in-depth look at this 2021 USC recruiting class position-by-position, including film room evaluations on present commits and breakdowns of what to expect the rest of the way. We started with the defensive backs on Tuesday, linebackers on Wednesday and defensive line on Thursday.

That said, the Trojans should end up in good shape here, and offensive line is not as pressing a need as some other positions at this point in the recruiting cycle.

But with one of its top targets and leads deciding to switch over to the defensive side, USC has had to expand its search for help at the position in recent weeks.

Commitment date: March 11

How he fits USC's needs: Murphy represented the start of USC's recruiting resurgence this spring. He was the first of a wave of commits that reset the perception of Trojans recruiting after the uncharacteristic 2020 struggles. He was also at the top of the program's wish list among offensive linemen, so his commitment was big in a number of way. While still rated a 3-star, it would not surprise if Murphy ends up getting a bump in the next Rivals rankings update. Many feel he's one of the most underrated prospects in the country.

Film room evaluation by TrojanSports.com's Alec Simpson: "When evaluating this group of offensive line commits, Murphy stands out from the others. He’s a long and very athletic offensive tackle, does a great job of shooting his hands with power and is ready to engage on his opposition as soon as the ball is snapped. He's also athletic enough to get to the second level and pick up a linebacker in the run game as seen early on the top highlight tape at 0:07. He stays low and fires quickly out of his stance, which is also very intriguing.

"Murphy is an offensive tackle that continues to keep his feet moving and drive through his blocks. In regard to his pass protection, Murphy shows the ability to really fire that kick step and have his hands ready to engage with an outside edge rusher. He also shows terrific instincts to read where the opposing lineman is going and is able to react to complete his blocking assignment.

"There are still some portions of Murphy’s game that need improvement and it all starts with his strength. He has a very long and athletic build that will translate well in the Pac-12, but he needs to add some weight to be able to dominate in the trenches at that level. I would like to see him really be able to have more power from his lower body and really be more explosive from his legs.

"Watching Murphy from his sophomore year to his junior year, there was a clear difference in his development as an offensive tackle. In his sophomore tape, he wasn’t as square when blocking against his defenders and really wasn’t able to hold his blocks down well. In his junior tape, that’s a Pac-12 offensive tackle recruit that held his own and dominated in one of the toughest leagues in California, the Trinity League.

"Murphy also had a strong showcase at the Giant Skillz camp in Utah just a few weeks ago. He showed a lot of athleticism and great footwork in his pass pro. In one-on-ones, he executed physical hand usage and was successful driving his feet right after the point of contact. Murphy also shows his competitiveness to never give up on the play even if he has lost the one-on-one battle. He's a 3-star prospect with a lot of upside, and it will be exciting to see with great coaching and some time in the weight room how coach Tim Drevno develops him at USC."

Rivals analyst Adam Gorney's scouting report: "He's a very big kid. He's tall, got long arms, physical kid, so he's been very good this spring. I saw him last year, he was impressive in pads, and then in a camp setting kind of dealing with edge rushers and guys trying to get inside against him he's been very, very good. So he has the potential to become a 4-star in this class. He definitely has very, very good size and is kind of fitting into what they were trying to do in 2020 of getting big, tall kids who can move a little bit. ...

"He's got the height, he's got the length, he moves pretty well and he's got the form of a long, lean offensive tackle. So I don't think he moves inside. It's possible that he could if they needed him in there, he's physical enough to handle it inside, but I think just definitely a tackle at the next level." (Read more from our Commitment Analysis series)