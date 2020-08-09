TrojanSports - Taking stock of USC's 2021 recruiting class: Tight ends

NOT SUBSCRIBED BUT WANT TO READ THE FULL SERIES? Get a FREE TRIAL through Oct. 1 by signing up today using promo code USCFree2020. New subscribers can use this link here , while previous returning subscribers can start here and log-in first .**

**TrojanSports.com is taking an in-depth look at this 2021 USC recruiting class position-by-position, including film room evaluations on present commits and breakdowns of what to expect the rest of the way. We started with the defensive backs on Tuesday, linebackers on Wednesday, defensive line on Thursday and offensive line on Friday.

When this recruiting cycle started, tight end might have been the lowest priority position of need.

Not only was it an exceptionally deep spot on the 2020 roster, but the Trojans already boasted a nice young foundation for the future.

And then both areas took a hit, as redshirt senior Daniel Imatorbhebhe -- expected to be a real factor in his return after two lost seasons -- transferred to Illinois last month, and 2020 tight end signee Jack Yary ended up not arriving with USC's incoming freshmen class and instead announced he'll end up at Washington.

Suddenly, tight end became a greater need for the Trojans, who have Erik Krommenhoek and Josh Falo entering their senior seasons, leaving redshirt freshmen Jude Wolfe and Ethan Rae as the likely only returnees at the position in 2021.

And thus it might make sense for the Trojans to take more than one tight end in this 2021 recruiting class.

We take a closer look at present commit Lake McRee and the tight end recruiting picture overall.