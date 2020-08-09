TrojanSports - Taking stock of USC's 2021 recruiting class: Tight ends

Taking stock of USC's 2021 recruiting class: Tight ends
TrojanSports.com is taking an in-depth look at this 2021 USC recruiting class position-by-position, including film room evaluations on present commits and breakdowns of what to expect the rest of the way. We started with the defensive backs on Tuesday, linebackers on Wednesday, defensive line on Thursday and offensive line on Friday.
When this recruiting cycle started, tight end might have been the lowest priority position of need.
Not only was it an exceptionally deep spot on the 2020 roster, but the Trojans already boasted a nice young foundation for the future.
And then both areas took a hit, as redshirt senior Daniel Imatorbhebhe -- expected to be a real factor in his return after two lost seasons -- transferred to Illinois last month, and 2020 tight end signee Jack Yary ended up not arriving with USC's incoming freshmen class and instead announced he'll end up at Washington.
Suddenly, tight end became a greater need for the Trojans, who have Erik Krommenhoek and Josh Falo entering their senior seasons, leaving redshirt freshmen Jude Wolfe and Ethan Rae as the likely only returnees at the position in 2021.
And thus it might make sense for the Trojans to take more than one tight end in this 2021 recruiting class.
We take a closer look at present commit Lake McRee and the tight end recruiting picture overall.
Tight end Lake McRee
Commitment date: June 5
How he fits USC's needs: McRee's commitment has become even more important since he joined the Trojans' 2021 class, with Yary now redirecting to Washington. Again, only Jude Wolfe and Ethan Rae (both redshirt freshmen this year) figure to be ahead of McRee on the depth chart when he arrives, as of now. He also fits the mold of what this staff prefers from the TE position -- lean, athletic playmakers who are also capable of holding their own in pass protection. While fans continue to focus on the low receiving totals for USC's tight ends, the staff continues to sell prospects on the idea of playing the role currently occupied by inside receiver Drake London, who could possibly move outside as the Trojans' veteran wide receivers move on in the near future.
Film room evaluation by TrojanSports.com's Alec Simpson: "McRee is a long and athletic tight end who will be able to add some solid weight at the next level. He has sure hands as a receiver and is capable of making plays after the catch. On tape at 0:37, he does a nice job of selling the vertical route as the third receiver and runs a 10-yard out route. He then catches the football and turns up field for a 30-yard gain. In the blocking portion of his game, McRee isn’t afraid of getting physical in the trenches. At 1:01 on tape, he stays square on the outside edge rusher he’s blocking and violently pancakes him to the ground which led his running back to a 15-yard gain.
